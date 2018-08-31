Even though it's still sweltering outside in many parts of the country and kids are just now starting to go back to school, on Aug. 28, Starbucks released the long-awaited harbinger of fall: the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Whether you can't get enough of the trendy drink or aren't quite on the PSL bandwagon, you've probably wondered at some point how much pumpkin is actually in the latte. That's still yet to be determined, but one thing is for sure: The health benefits of pumpkin are no joke.

In my house growing up, pumpkin-carving season also meant harvesting all of the good stuff that's on the inside of the gourd. While I can enjoy some nice roasted pumpkin, what I really love are the seeds on the inside. Baked with a little olive oil and a sprinkle of coarse salt, they turn into one of the most delicious, savory, crunchy treats I can think of. Luckily, pumpkin seeds aren't just the perfect tasty snack; they also provide a whole host of health benefits that support almost every part of your body.

So the next time you indulge in a big hunk of chocolate bark studded with pumpkin seeds, you'll be sure you're doing these four awesome things for your body.

It Balances Your Blood Sugar Giphy Because the creamy orange gourd is high in fiber, Chinese and integrative medicine expert Dr. Elizabeth Trattner tells Elite Daily in an email that it's great for keeping your blood pressure steady. According to Medical News Today, this has a lot to do with all the fiber in pumpkin: The outlet says that one serving of cooked, fresh pumpkin contains three grams of fiber, and the canned version has more than seven grams. Since your recommended daily fiber intake is about 25 grams, adding a sweet little side of pumpkin to your meal can go a long way toward meeting your daily nutrition goals.

It Boosts Your Immunity, Too Giphy With fall approaching, a batch of pumpkin seeds might be a great way to ward off the yucky effects of flu season so that you don't waste a couple of precious autumn days suffering in bed. "Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, which boosts the immune system," Dr. Trattner tells Elite Daily. In fact, in a study published in the North American Journal of Medical Science, researchers tested the effects of a flax-and-pumpkin-seeds mixture on 40 rats, and saw both anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting results. And yes, the researchers assured in their study that the seeds would have a similar effect on humans.