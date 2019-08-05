For many people, dating is just a precursor to eventually finding that special someone to tie the knot with. If you're wondering whether or not your SO is ready to take the next step, keeping an eye out for the gestures that mean your partner wants to marry you can be very telling. After all, if they do end up popping the question, it's important that you've had time to consider your feelings about making a commitment of that magnitude.

To get a better idea of the things a partner might say or do once they know they want to marry you, I spoke to NYC-based relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter. Apparently, it's not so easy to know for certain where your partner's head is at when it comes to proposing. "Sometimes it's hard to tell because your partner is afraid you'll say no," Winter tells Elite Daily. "Instead, they may hint about a ring or mention living in a certain location with you. Or, your partner may start acting oddly. These are the 'pre-ask' jitters." Here are some more gestures that could mean your partner already knows you're "the one" they want to spend their life with.

1. They've made it clear to you that you're a part of their family. Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy If you've noticed that your partner has started including you in family time regularly, then this could be a sign that they're eager to make a lasting commitment. This is especially true if you've met everyone close to them, and they've made it clear that they already see you as part of their family. "This is code for, 'I want you to know this person is very special,'" says Winter. "The difference is that it's about intention. It's not just 'I'm bringing my partner home for the holidays.' It's, 'How do you feel about her being a part of our lives?'"

2. They find ways to subtlely bring up their thoughts on marriage. "Some partners broach the subject of marriage with caution," explains Winter. "They want to take your emotional temperature first, in order to gauge your response, and see if you open to the idea in general." So, if you've had a few conversations about marriage that have gone well, your SO could be trying to figure out where your head is at.

3. They're eager to talk about a future together. Phil Chester Photography/Stocksy According to Winter, if your SO is "engaging you in visions of your future together," then they could be thinking about popping the question. "It will sound like romantic daydreaming," says Winter. "You'll notice your partner creating vivid scenarios of you in his or her vision of the future. There's a 'plan' and it definitely includes you."