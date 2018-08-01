There's an old gendered trope that's been passed down between generations that I absolutely despise: the idea that every little girl spends her whole life dreaming of the perfect wedding, vision-boarding every little detail. This stereotype perpetuates toxic expectations around who to wed, when to wed, and if you even have to wed at all. The truth is, how old you are when you get married is entirely based on circumstance, your partner, and the nature of your relationship. You should never force yourself down the aisle if you know that, in your gut, you're not ready to do so.

Marriage is not a rite of passage or an accomplishment. It's a choice, and it's completely normal to decide against getting married at all. But if you do decide to engage in holy matrimony, is there a way to predict around what time you should start sizing up for a ring? I decided to consult Linda Furiate, astrologer at Astrology Hub. "That is going to be tough to answer," Furiate tells Elite Daily. "Its really impossible to ‘predict’ something like that just looking at someone’s sun sign." Astrologer and life coach Linda Joyce echoed Furiate's concerns. "Each sign can fall in love early or late," Joyce tells Elite Daily. "What I do think one can gain insight into by sign is how quickly they fall in love, how idealistic they are, and if they have a better chance of it lasting."

So while it's impossible for your zodiac sign to predict the exact age your likely to get married, down to an exact science, the ballpark range can be made clear by the proclivity for falling in love — you know what? That's good enough for me.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Ashley Batz for Bustle Aries are known for being spontaneous and courageous, which can sometimes light a fire in their bellies that's difficult to burn out with reason and rationale. That means Aries are more likely to rush into a serious relationship at a younger age, leading them to get married in their early 20s, Furiate explains.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle While Taureans are driven by practicality, they are oftentimes simultaneously blinded by their own ambition. In this particular case, the two qualities can neutralize each other — a Taurus will yearn to get married at the average age, but not if it means getting in the way of a burgeoning career. The target time for a Taurean to wed will most likely be their late 20s and early 30s.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Geminis are known for being incredibly cheerful and enthusiastic about the world around around them, but they also contain a confusing duality: They sometimes also act from a place of laziness. Furate says this still means that a Gemini is prone to jumping into a serious long-term relationship quickly — but it may take a while to officially tie the knot. Mid-20s it is!

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Cancers are loyal beings. They are extremely emotional and always offering support to loved ones, which can sometimes leave them vulnerable to getting hurt. This tendency can cause them to put up a wall guarded by indecisiveness and insecurity. Their unpredictable nature makes it very difficult to sense when they will get married, if they even choose to wed at all. But the emotional connections they force and barriers their build will most likely meet somewhere in the middle, in their early 30s.

Leo (June 21 — July 22) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Leos have big, big hearts. Their core drives are truly the desire to love and be loved, and a thrilling taste for action and adventure! As long as a Leo is following their heart, they could get married at any age — although their tendency to live in the moment instead of planning ahead into the future could cause them to marry on impulse. Look out for wedding bells ringing in your early 20s, Leo!

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sep. 22) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Virgos are very hard-working and intelligent, and always listening to critical reasoning over matters of the heart. It's likely that a Virgo will wait until their late 30s, or early 40s, to get married, simply because of their dedication to their field of interest and desire to give their all to their chosen career path. But once they do marry, they are likely be extremely dedicated to their partner — they're all in.

Libra (Sep. 23 — Oct. 22) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Libras were born wanting to be married," Furiate says. Libras are lovers of love, to put it lightly. They see beauty in the world in unexpected places, and seek comfort and harmony over adventure and excitement. This means that as soon as a Libra finds the right partner, they can be ready to settle down — at any age. Since in this case, sooner is better, love might find a Libra in their early to mid-20s.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Just as passionate as they are stubborns, Scorpios were born naturally skeptical of the idea surrounding "true love". They respond well to cold hard facts, not feelings and emotions. Although they are fiercely loyal friends, Scorpios distrusting nature, which can sometimes go as far as unexplained jealousy, makes it difficult to predict when they will wed — if at all. But if they do, it'll most take till later in life, such as their late 40s or early 50s, to make it stick.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Sagittarians may do their best to remain single until they are much more mature," Furiate says. While they often use humor and empathy to alleviate tense situations, their expectations are often idealistic. Their impatience and inability to filter their thoughts on impulse tends to veer on the side emotional immaturity, which means waiting for a more evolved relationship. They are most likely to wed in their mid-30s.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Ashley Batz for Bustle Unlike many other signs, Capricorns are excellent when it comes to exercising patience, restraint, and understanding. They are extremely goal-oriented, and good at determining how much they can handle — it's these qualities that make Capricorns so successful. "Capricorn may marry much later in life, choosing to focus on career and status first," Furiate says. Capricorns will likely marry in their early 40s, but if and when they do, they will truly have it all.

Aquarius (Jan.20 — Feb.18) Ashley Batz for Bustle Aquarians may "remain unattached until they have found a mate as aloof and adventurous as themselves," Furiate says. They are constantly on the move, look towards the next best thing rather than taking a deep breath and counting their current blessing. This can create quite an exciting lifestyle, but until they meet someone who can keep up — most likely in their early to mid-30s — they won't be looking to settle down.