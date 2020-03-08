Daylight Saving Time is here, which means you can look forward to enjoying an extra hour of daylight this spring. To celebrate the seasonal shift, chain restaurants are offering plenty of awesome freebies. Here's how you can get your hands on this year's Daylight Saving Time food deals.

1. Hardee’s Free Sausage Biscuit

Since the day after Daylight Saving Time, Monday, March 9, is known as the "Worst Monday of the Year," Hardee's is offering a free Sausage Biscuit to cheer customers up. The Sausage Biscuit features a sausage patty between the chain's signature Made From Scratch Biscuit. To redeem the offer, you'll need to use the phrase "Happy mornings," while visiting a participating nationwide location.

2. Noodles & Company's Free Shareable

The loss of an hour of sleep from the time shift can make starting the work week tougher than normal. Noodles & Company is offering a free meal to make things more convenient for you while you feel sluggish. For orders made online from Saturday, March 7, through Monday, March 9, Noodles Rewards members will receive 850 bonus points. It's important to note that you had to be a Noodles Rewards member before Friday, March 6, to be eligible for the promo. You can pick up a free regular shareable using the bonus points during your next visit to Noodles & Company. There are a variety of convenient meals to choose from, including Korean BBQ Meatballs and Cheesy Garlic Bread. Plus, when you order online, you can skip the restaurant line and go directly to pick up your food at the Quick Pickup station.

3. Caribou's Free Drink

You can fuel up at Caribou Coffee on the dreaded Monday after Daylight Saving Time. Customers can get a free small Caribou BOUsted beverage on Monday, March 9, from 2 p.m. through 3 p.m local time at participating locations. Caribou BOUsted is a new line of beverages that are made with caffeine from coffee beans but don't have the coffee taste. There are a variety of flavors, including the Craft Soda BOUst, the Juice BOUst, and the Sparkling Water BOUst. The drinks don't contain any artificial colors, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, or artificial preservatives.

4. Dunkin's Free Donuts

After you conquer the first Daylight Saving Time work week, you can celebrate at Dunkin'. Every Friday in March, you can get a free donut when you buy any beverage at a participating Dunkin' location in the United States. There are plenty of donuts you can choose from, like the fan-favorite Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and more. You could even try out Dunkin's new festive treat for March, the Lucky Shamrock Donut. Since the freebie isn't just a Daylight Saving Time deal, you'll also be able to snag a complimentary donut on each Friday through the end of the month.

With so many tasty deals available, you'll want to grab your pals and start making plans at the restaurants ASAP.