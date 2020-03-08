Daylight Saving Time is officially here, and clocks have sprung forward to kick off the season. Though the shift means you'll get to enjoy an extra hour of daylight from now on, the transition certainly wasn't easy for everyone. The internet is buzzing with people sharing their feels about the lost hour of sleep. Here are 15 Daylight Saving Time 2020 memes that are totally relatable for everyone who woke up feeling a little less well-rested.

Daylight Saving Time began on Sunday, March 2, at 2:00 a.m for most of the United States. There are, however, states and cities that opt out of Daylight Saving Time, such as most of Arizona, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The time shift means that sunsets will now be pushed later into the evening, while sunrises will take place later into the morning.

It's an exciting change given spring's warmer weather — you'll now have more time after work to spend outdoors and enjoy the daylight — but adjusting to a new schedule can be hard at first. A common complaint about Daylight Saving Time is the loss of that extra hour of sleep that can seriously disrupt your daily routine and make you feel more tired than usual. To cheer you up, check out what the internet is saying about Sunday's time change.

Plenty of people were shook when the clock jumped from 1:59 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Even without the loss of an hour of sleep, getting out of bed is already hard enough.

TBH, there is nothing worse than realizing you missed out on a entire precious hour of sleep, and pretty much everyone was not happy about it.

Losing crucial sleep over the weekend totally messes with the start of a busy week.

The time shift isn't winning any fans over this time around.

It looks like everyone agrees: Daylight Saving Time is absolutely exhausting.

Though losing an hour of sleep can be frustrating, it's reassuring to know that the hardest part of Daylight Saving Time is over. Now, you can look forward to enjoying spring days with extra daylight.