On Bachelor in Paradise, Caelynn Miller-Keyes hasn't had the smoothest of experiences. After slamming former hookup Blake Horstmann about his pre-show treatment of her, she grew close to new arrival Dean Unglert despite her trepidation about his dating reputation. Dean then abruptly left the show, and Caelynn (on her birthday, for that matter), saying he knew he couldn't provide the relationship she wanted. But what about those clues that Caelynn and Dean are dating after Bachelor in Paradise? Let's break down the possibility of these two making it work outside the Bachelor bubble.

Nothing is guaranteed in Paradise, but Caelynn's suspicions that Dean would break her heart proved true during Week 4 of Season 6. Taking her aside after giving her a rose for the week, Dean revealed that he couldn't commit to the serious relationship Caelynn desired. "I didn't expect to have an actual, real connection with someone," he told her. "But you know my weird history with this ... I know I won't be able to get to where you need me to be at the end of this."

Without giving Caelynn much say in the matter, Dean exited the beach, leaving Caelynn to mope until Connor Saeli entered Paradise as a new contestant. Connor's policy of openness and honesty was a welcomed change for Caelynn, but as the Paradise preview for next week teased, Dean returns to the beach, presumably with second thoughts about dumping Caelynn. So, what are the chances of this conversation going so well that Dean and Caelynn reconcile and are still dating IRL? On top of watching the teaser footage, fans can theorize about their relationship status thanks to the pair's social media activity and the serious dating rumors surrounding them.

Here's what Bachelor Nation should consider:

1. Dean Returns To 'Paradise' To Talk To Caelynn Anna Marie's BachelorTV on YouTube The biggest onscreen clue about Caelynn and Dean reconciling comes from Week 5's preview footage. The clip shows Dean shaving off that polarizing mustache and returning to the beach. Although Caelynn has at this point paired off with Connor, Dean appears to take her aside for an important chat. "I made a mistake," he says as Caelynn's eyes widen. Is he asking Caelynn to take him back? And if so, does she?

2. Dean Has Complimented Caelynn For Embracing His Van Life Admittedly, it takes a special person to not run away upon hearing their significant other is currently living in a vehicle. In addition to tolerating his facial hair, Caelynn seemed to actually be into Dean's nomadic lifestyle of touring national parks via his van. In an Aug. 16 Instagram post, Dean gave her a shout-out for accepting him, writing, "When you grow a mustache and move into a van in an effort to effectively remove yourself from the dating pool but then you meet someone who’s into that weird sh*t." Would Dean be giving props to Caelynn if they weren't still going strong after Paradise? Stranger things have happened, but Dean definitely sounds a little too admiring for more pain to have happened between them back on the beach.

3. Reports Of Them Dating Broke Before 'Paradise' Even Aired Season 6 of Paradise filmed in early June, and by mid-July, a source confirmed to E! News that Dean and Caelynn were dating after the show. The reality stars didn't comment on the news, but the report claimed they were vacationing together in Spain and Italy. "Caelynn traveled to Spain to meet Dean and they were together for four days," the source said. "They are now in Venice, Italy, and plan to travel around Italy together before coming back to LA." While they didn't post any pictures together during this period, both Dean and Caelynn individually shared photos from these European travels. Dean posted a series of shots from Italy and Caelynn uploaded a photo of herself in Spain, prompting several fans to comment about her being across the pond with Dean.