Sometimes the biggest moments of Bachelor in Paradise don't even happen at the Paradise resort. That was the case for Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway, whose romance began in an air-conditioned hotel suite far from the beaches of Paradise. Connor had just left Paradise because he was getting impatient waiting for Whitney. But, little did he know she was just a few minutes away from joining him. She decided to find him at the hotel, where they reunited and hearts all over Bachelor Nation melted. But, fans really want to know if they're still together. There are some major clues that Connor and Whitney are dating after Bachelor in Paradise that will put your heart at ease.

For most of Connor's time in Paradise, he was pursuing Caelynn Miller-Keyes. But, that put him right in the middle of a love triangle with her and Dean Unglert. Caelynn ended up choosing to leave Paradise with Dean, but that was all honestly all okay with Connor. It turns out, he'd secretly been pining for Whitney, who he met at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson earlier this season. He explained that they really hit it off, and everything might have turned out differently if Caelynn hadn't pulled him away from talking to her during the wedding. Well, now that Connor and Whitney got the chance to reunite, they'll be able to give their relationship a try. Based on these clues, it seems like they're together now.

They Left Paradise Together

The first clue that Connor and Whitney are together is the fact that they chose to be together at the end of Paradise. It's no small move to leave Paradise altogether, especially only five minutes after you arrived there like Whitney did. Both Connor and Whitney decided to leave because the other wasn't there. They made a pretty bold statement by choosing each other over any other options.

Connor's Twitter

Connor tweeted a pretty optimistic sentiment after his last episode of Bachelor in Paradise aired. He said, "It all worked out in the end," with a happy emoji, which seems like a pretty good sign that things are working out him and Whitney.

He also retweeted a bunch of praise for him and Whitney, and he tweeted that he'd been planning on sending Whitney a direct message on Instagram. So they probably would have worked out between them no matter what.

Whitney's Instagram

On Wednesday, Whitney posted a super sweet Instagram photo of her and Connor. She wrote an equally sweet caption to go with it, which reads: "Be bold; otherwise, you might regret it." It sounds like Whitney is living with no regrets now since she made the bold move of going after Connor.

Connor's Instagram

Connor's been happily posting all over his social media, so it seems to be pretty happy with his post-Paradise life. In addition to his tweets, he posted a romantic photo of him and Whitney kissing on Instagram, and wrote, "See ya later, Paradise." Now that they've found each other, it looks like Connor and Whitney won't be heading back to Paradise any time soon.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.