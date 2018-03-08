4 Celebrities You Had No Idea Were Twins
Mary-Kate and Ashley. Tia and Tamera. Dylan and Cole. There are some twins in Hollywood that have become super successful thanks to the fact that they are a pair. Two is better than one, right? But some A-listers have a twin who isn't in the public eye at all. In fact, you might not have even known that the celeb in question had a twin. I'm actually willing to bet that you had no idea that the below four celebrities were twins, because of just how low-key their other half has remained.
If you did know that these celebrities had a twin, congrats! You know your stuff. If you did not, then you owe me $20. Send the funds my way anytime.
1. Scarlett Johansson
YUP, our girl ScarJo is a twin, and is it any surprise that he is also really, really, ridiculously good-looking? Sigh, some twins have all the luck. The youngest of four children, Scarlett Johansson and her twin, Hunter, are apparently super tight, which is kind of adorable.
In an interview with Parade magazine, Scarlett and Hunter both talked about their upbringing, and shared just how close they were. "When we were growing up in New York City, we led very normal city lives," Hunter said. "We rode the subway to public school… When we entered high school, her career started to grow and moviegoers would approach her in public, that’s when I would sometimes ride with her in a cab to school."
Um, best twin ever?
Hunter also revealed that Scarlett is his "other half," and now is probably a good time to see the two of them together on the red carpet:
So not only is he good-looking and sweet, but he's also protective of his twin sister. I wonder if he's single? Asking for a friend.
Scarlett also told Parade that she feels "very connected to him" and that "he's the most golden-hearted person."
Shout-out to all the siblings who love the hell out of each other like these two.
2. Samantha Ronson
Samantha Ronson is a famous DJ, but her twin sister Charlotte is also pretty well-known — just not in the music world. Charlotte Ronson is a successful fashion designer whose work is shown at New York Fashion Week runway shows, so NBD. So just to clarify, Samantha and Charlotte are two twins who grew up to be wildly affluent in the career of their choice. What are the odds of that? (Answer: Very slim.)
They're both so accomplished in their respective fields, but apparently, the two sisters aren't very alike. In a phone interview with The New York Times, Samantha Ronson said that her twin sister Charlotte can be "standoffish," where she's a little bit less reserved:
Despite their differences, though, the twins are close, and Charlotte jokes in her interview with The New York Times that she hires Samantha just so that they can hang out, quipping, "I just hire her for things so I can hang out with her."
Paying to hang out with your sister? The love must be really real, you guys.
3. Ashton Kutcher
Did you know that funny man Ashton Kutcher has a twin brother named Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy? Though their childhood was difficult because of Michael's condition, as the years went on, things continued to get better, and Ashton credits his brother for teaching him about the things in life that really matter. When Ashton won the Robert D. Ray Character Award, he dedicated his speech to his brother:
You can watch the video below, but be prepared to bawl your eyes out:
Get you a man like Ashton: Someone who can make you laugh and someone who can make you cry (of happiness, obviously).
4. Gisele Bündchen
I know what you're thinking: How the hell did the world go through life without knowing that supermodel Gisele had a twin named Patricia? Well she does, and, spoiler alert, she's just as beautiful.
On July 20, 2015, Gisele took to Instagram to wish Patricia a happy birthday and wrote a super sweet message:
OK, well, that's adorable.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele admitted that it was not her, but Patricia, who got all of the attention when they were younger. She said:
Can you picture a school-aged Gisele not being a part of the "cool" crowd?
Yeah, me neither.
So the next time you pass a celebrity doppelgänger on the street, do a quick Google search, because you may just be passing their twin sibling.
I mean, the odds are slim, but hey, you never know!