Long before your SO was dropping the g-bomb, there may have been a friend or colleague that made you or your partner feel a little uneasy. The presence of competition in love isn't something people like to talk about, but it can feel like a totally legit concern before you've locked each other down.

Maybe your partner made your co-worker's eyes twinkle at the holiday Christmas party. Or, perhaps a "platonic friend" of theirs laughed a bit too hard at a joke they made — resulting in the most intense urge to roll your eyes you've had since middle school. But, being crowned as the new queen of their kingdom (kidding, kind of) is a not-so-subtle signal that you and your partner are no longer up for grabs.

Now you and your SO can fully lean in to the honeymoon phase of your relationship with the peace of mind that you're on the same page. So often we focus on the aspects of our lives that aren't going in the direction that we want, while failing to fully bask in the moments of awesomeness that do come our way. Riding the high of the great things as they come — even if it's just a new word that signals a positive shift in your relationship — is definitely a good thing.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!