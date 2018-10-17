39 Instagram Captions For Fall Staycation Pics, Because Home Is Where The Heart Is
It's officially fall, ya'll. It's finally starting to cool down, and the leaves are transitioning into the most vibrant colors. It's a wonderful time to slow down and reflect. Get cozy, light a fall-scented candle, and stream your favorite movies, because it's perfectly acceptable to stay inside with your Pumpkin Spice Latte. While summer is filled with outdoor adventures, fall is a great time to reconnect with yourself and set goals for the rest of the year. Consider planning a staycation, where you get the chance to relax and properly appreciate your hometown. Here are some perfect Instagram captions for fall staycation pics, if you decide to give it a try this season.
A staycation is a great idea if you want to feed your wanderlust, but can't take a lot of time off of work. It's also a good option if you're trying to save in the bank. In my opinion, fall is the best season to do a staycation. The weather is beautiful, and the air is crisp. You'll be able to explore your hometown in a brand new way. Be sure to take some Instagram-worthy photos and use these captions to describe your staycation.
1. "Home is where the heart is, and I never want to leaf." — Unknown
2. "Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please." — Unknown
3. “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” — Oscar Wilde
4. "I still fall for home every single day." — Unknown
5. “It's officially time for sweater weather and all things cozy.” ― Unknown
6. “Fall breeze and autumn leaves.” ― Unknown
7. “My hometown is honestly unbeleafable.” ― Unknown
8. “Always keeping it cozy.” ― Unknown
9. “Clearly feasting on pumpkin flavored-everything this fall." — Unknown
10. “Forever thankful for a place to call home sweet home.'” ― Unknown
11. “Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn." ― Elizabeth Lawrence
12. "Blankets and fuzzy socks? Yes, please." — Unknown
13. “I never drank a pumpkin spice I didn't like." — Unknown
14. “The apple of my eye." — Unknown
15. “Keep calm and enjoy fall." — Unknown
16. “Home is a harvest of memories." — Unknown
17. “This is my resting witch face." — Unknown
18. “Creepin' it real." — Unknown
19. “Boo, Felicia." — Unknown
20. “Everything is better with a little fall magic.'” ― Unknown
21. “What a boo-tiful place to call home.” ― Unknown
22. "Trick or treat yo' self to a staycation." — Unknown
23. “On slay-cation until further notice." — Unknown
24. “Straight outta coffin." — Unknown
25. “Stay cozy and scary on." —
26. “Thankful, blessed, and travel-obsessed." — Unknown
27. “We may not have it all together, but together, we have it all." — Unknown
28. "Witch better have my Pumpkin Spice Latte." — Unknown
29. "We're the cutest pumpkins in the patch." — Unknown
30. "Staycation with my best ghouls." — Unknown
31. "Trick or treat. Squad on fleek. Give us something good to drink." — Unknown
32. "This place is fang-tastic." — Unknown
33. "Witch you were here." — Unknown
34. "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." — Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
35. "Treat yourself before you trick yourself." — Unknown
36. "Just a haunt mess in need of a staycation." — Unknown
37. "This place is spook-tacular." — Unknown
38. "Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl
39. "Happy as a witch in a broom factory." — Unknown