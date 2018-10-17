Jovana Vukotic/Stocksy

39 Instagram Captions For Fall Staycation Pics, Because Home Is Where The Heart Is

It's officially fall, ya'll. It's finally starting to cool down, and the leaves are transitioning into the most vibrant colors. It's a wonderful time to slow down and reflect. Get cozy, light a fall-scented candle, and stream your favorite movies, because it's perfectly acceptable to stay inside with your Pumpkin Spice Latte. While summer is filled with outdoor adventures, fall is a great time to reconnect with yourself and set goals for the rest of the year. Consider planning a staycation, where you get the chance to relax and properly appreciate your hometown. Here are some perfect Instagram captions for fall staycation pics, if you decide to give it a try this season.

A staycation is a great idea if you want to feed your wanderlust, but can't take a lot of time off of work. It's also a good option if you're trying to save in the bank. In my opinion, fall is the best season to do a staycation. The weather is beautiful, and the air is crisp. You'll be able to explore your hometown in a brand new way. Be sure to take some Instagram-worthy photos and use these captions to describe your staycation.

1. "Home is where the heart is, and I never want to leaf." — Unknown

2. "Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please." — Unknown

3. “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” — Oscar Wilde

4. "I still fall for home every single day." — Unknown

5. “It's officially time for sweater weather and all things cozy.” ― Unknown

6. “Fall breeze and autumn leaves.” ― Unknown

7. “My hometown is honestly unbeleafable.” ― Unknown

8. “Always keeping it cozy.” ― Unknown

9. “Clearly feasting on pumpkin flavored-everything this fall." — Unknown

10. “Forever thankful for a place to call home sweet home.'” ― Unknown

11. “Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn." ― Elizabeth Lawrence

12. "Blankets and fuzzy socks? Yes, please." — Unknown

13. “I never drank a pumpkin spice I didn't like." — Unknown

14. “The apple of my eye." — Unknown

15. “Keep calm and enjoy fall." — Unknown

16. “Home is a harvest of memories." — Unknown

17. “This is my resting witch face." — Unknown

18. “Creepin' it real." — Unknown

19. “Boo, Felicia." — Unknown

20. “Everything is better with a little fall magic.'” ― Unknown

21. “What a boo-tiful place to call home.” ― Unknown

22. "Trick or treat yo' self to a staycation." — Unknown

23. “On slay-cation until further notice." — Unknown

24. “Straight outta coffin." — Unknown

25. “Stay cozy and scary on."

26. “Thankful, blessed, and travel-obsessed." — Unknown

27. “We may not have it all together, but together, we have it all." — Unknown

28. "Witch better have my Pumpkin Spice Latte." — Unknown

29. "We're the cutest pumpkins in the patch." — Unknown

30. "Staycation with my best ghouls." — Unknown

31. "Trick or treat. Squad on fleek. Give us something good to drink." — Unknown

32. "This place is fang-tastic." Unknown

33. "Witch you were here." — Unknown

34. "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." — Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

35. "Treat yourself before you trick yourself." — Unknown

36. "Just a haunt mess in need of a staycation." — Unknown

37. "This place is spook-tacular." — Unknown

38. "Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl

39. "Happy as a witch in a broom factory." — Unknown