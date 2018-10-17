It's officially fall, ya'll. It's finally starting to cool down, and the leaves are transitioning into the most vibrant colors. It's a wonderful time to slow down and reflect. Get cozy, light a fall-scented candle, and stream your favorite movies, because it's perfectly acceptable to stay inside with your Pumpkin Spice Latte. While summer is filled with outdoor adventures, fall is a great time to reconnect with yourself and set goals for the rest of the year. Consider planning a staycation, where you get the chance to relax and properly appreciate your hometown. Here are some perfect Instagram captions for fall staycation pics, if you decide to give it a try this season.

A staycation is a great idea if you want to feed your wanderlust, but can't take a lot of time off of work. It's also a good option if you're trying to save in the bank. In my opinion, fall is the best season to do a staycation. The weather is beautiful, and the air is crisp. You'll be able to explore your hometown in a brand new way. Be sure to take some Instagram-worthy photos and use these captions to describe your staycation.

1. "Home is where the heart is, and I never want to leaf." — Unknown

2. "Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please." — Unknown

3. “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” — Oscar Wilde

4. "I still fall for home every single day." — Unknown

5. “It's officially time for sweater weather and all things cozy.” ― Unknown

6. “Fall breeze and autumn leaves.” ― Unknown

7. “My hometown is honestly unbeleafable.” ― Unknown

8. “Always keeping it cozy.” ― Unknown

9. “Clearly feasting on pumpkin flavored-everything this fall." — Unknown

10. “Forever thankful for a place to call home sweet home.'” ― Unknown

11. “Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn." ― Elizabeth Lawrence

12. "Blankets and fuzzy socks? Yes, please." — Unknown

13. “I never drank a pumpkin spice I didn't like." — Unknown

14. “The apple of my eye." — Unknown

15. “Keep calm and enjoy fall." — Unknown

16. “Home is a harvest of memories." — Unknown

17. “This is my resting witch face." — Unknown

18. “Creepin' it real." — Unknown

19. “Boo, Felicia." — Unknown

20. “Everything is better with a little fall magic.'” ― Unknown

21. “What a boo-tiful place to call home.” ― Unknown

22. "Trick or treat yo' self to a staycation." — Unknown

23. “On slay-cation until further notice." — Unknown

24. “Straight outta coffin." — Unknown

25. “Stay cozy and scary on." —

26. “Thankful, blessed, and travel-obsessed." — Unknown

27. “We may not have it all together, but together, we have it all." — Unknown

28. "Witch better have my Pumpkin Spice Latte." — Unknown

29. "We're the cutest pumpkins in the patch." — Unknown

30. "Staycation with my best ghouls." — Unknown

31. "Trick or treat. Squad on fleek. Give us something good to drink." — Unknown

32. "This place is fang-tastic." — Unknown

33. "Witch you were here." — Unknown

34. "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." — Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

35. "Treat yourself before you trick yourself." — Unknown

36. "Just a haunt mess in need of a staycation." — Unknown

37. "This place is spook-tacular." — Unknown

38. "Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl

39. "Happy as a witch in a broom factory." — Unknown