35 Instagram Captions For Your Spring Break Staycation Plans

We all swoon over the thought of jetting off to someplace new. Travel seems to be embedded in our souls, and there's always a bit of desire in each of us to explore the world and what it has to offer outside of the four walls where we grew up. It's only natural. But sometimes, life has a tendency of getting in the way. It just might not be in the budget (Seriously, have you seen the costs to fly?). Or, you might have some family commitments. Regardless of the reason, choosing a staycation over a vacation doesn't need to be boring. On the contrary, you can do a whole lot of cool things that deserve Instagram captions for your spring break staycation.

The options for a staycation are seriously endless. Whether it's spending a day or two catching up on your shows and getting some quality time in your bed, sunbathing in the backyard with your pup by your side, or exploring your city in a way you've never had the time to, you'll have enough time to unwind and restore your mind. And along the way, you'll probably snap a pic or two.

No one said you had to be standing on a white sandy beach to be able to post an Instagram-worthy moment on spring break, but that seems to be the unwritten rule. Throw that societal norm to the wind and live it up where you are. These 35 captions will pair perfectly.

1. "The good thing about a staycation is that I'm not doing sh*t today." — Unknown

2. "Sometimes you just need to disconnect and enjoy your own company." — Unknown

3. "Pajamas. All day." — Unknown

4. "Relax, renew, refresh." — Unknown

5. "Today I will do absolutely nothing." — Unknown

6. "Be happy in the moment, that's enough. Each moment is all we need, not more." — Mother Teresa

7. "I haven't been everywhere but it's on my list." — Unknown

8. "My goal is to build a life I don't need a vacation from." — Rob Hill Sr.

9. "Oh hey. I'm out of office." — Unknown

10. "Say yes to new (and old) adventures." — Unknown

11. "Offline for the weekend." — Unknown

12. "When in doubt, staycation." — Unknown

13. "Be where you are; otherwise you will miss your life." — Buddha

14. "I like to stay in bed. It's too peopley outside." — Unknown

15. "A vacation is having nothing to do and all day to do it in." — Robert Orben

16. "Happiness is just sitting and thinking." — Unknown

17. "It's good to be home." — Unknown

18. "Home is where your story begins." — Annie Danielson

19. "She was an adventurer at heart; but oh how she loved drinking this tea from this mug in this chair. Oh how she loved to be home." — Unknown

20. "Meraki: (v.) to do something with soul, creativity, or love; to put something of yourself in your work." — Unknown

21. "The best journey always takes us home." — Unknown

22. "Sometimes, home has a heartbeat." — Beau Taplin

23. "Keep life simple." — Unknown

24. "Sometimes a break from your routine is the very thing you need." — Unknown

25. "Sometimes the best vacation is a staycation." — Unknown

26. "Some people look for a beautiful place. Others make a place beautiful." — Hazrat Inayat Khan

28. "Thinking about visiting wine country. And by that I mean I mean my backyard and a bottle opener." — Unknown

29. "Here's to books, the cheapest vacation you can buy." — Charlaine Harris

31. "Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are.” ― Mason Cooley

32. "The quieter you become, the more you are able to hear." — Rumi

33. "Let's stay home." — Unknown

34. "Stay in. Unplug. Restore." — Unknown

35. "Here's a new day. Let's not ruin it with responsibility." — Unknown