38 Instagram Captions For Traveling With Friends That'll Make The Memories Last A Lifetime

There's no denying that you have to make time to travel throughout your life; it's essential. The world has an endless amount of opportunity for you to explore, and we all know just how little time we have to see everything there is to see. Of course, it's not always easy to just jet off to new lands, so when you do get the chance to take a vacation, it's usually a big deal. But while travel in any form is undeniably special, it's extra special when you get to travel with your friends. So, for your next trip with your crew, these Instagram captions for traveling with friends will help you commemorate those extra-memorable times.

Let's be real here, there's no doubt that you'll be taking a ton of amazing pictures to document all of the good times while exploring new places with your besties. From hiking on new trails, to diving into the deep blue sea, to chowing down on the local delicacies, photos of your experiences are truly special pieces of a trip that'll help make the memories last forever. So text your besties, book your tickets, and check out these 38 travel captions so you'll be set to slay the Instagram game immediately upon arrival.

1. "We have nothing to lose and a world to see." — Unknown

2. "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." — Anita Desai

3. "Up in the clouds, on my way to unknown things." — Unknown

4. "Veni. Vidi. Amavi. We came. We saw. We loved." — Unknown

5. "I haven't been anywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

6. "If we were meant to stay in one place, we'd have roots instead of feet, he said." — Rachel Wolchin

7."Traveling — it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller." — Ibn Battuta

8. "Live your life by a compass, not a clock." — Stephen Covey

9. "And so the adventure begins." — Unknown

10. "Sometimes, getting lost can lead to unexpected adventures." — Unknown

11. ''I'd rather have a passport full of stamps than a house full of stuff." — Unknown

12. "Buy the ticket, take the ride." — Hunter S. Thompson

13. "Jobs fill your pocket. Adventures fill your soul." — Jaime Lyn Beatty

14. "Travel makes you realize no matter how much you know, there's always more to learn." — Nyssa Chopra

15. "Life was meant for good friends and great adventures." — Unknown

16. "Go where the wifi is weak and the rum is strong." — Unknown

17. "We travel, not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." — Unknown

18. "Always take the scenic route." — Unknown

19. "Because in the end, you won't remember the time you spent working in the office or mowing the lawn. Climb that goddamn mountain." — Jack Kerouac

20. "We take photos as a return ticket to a moment otherwise gone." – Katie Thurmes

21."The trouble is, you think you have time." — Buddha

22. "Life begins at the end of your comfort zone." — Neale Donald Walsch

23. "Half the fun of travel is the aesthetic of lostness." — Ray Bradbury

24. "Every exit is an entry somewhere else." — Tom Stoppard

25. "What fills the eyes fills the heart." — Irish Proverb

26. "If it scares you, it might be a good thing to try." — Seth Godin

27. "The earth has music for those who listen." — Shakespeare

28. "Jet lag is for amateurs." — Dick Clark

29. "Adventure is worthwhile." — Aesop

30. "Wander often. Wonder always." — Unknown

31. "To travel is to live." — Hans Christian Andersen

32. "I am not the same having seen the moon shine on the other side of the world." — Mary Anne Radmacher

33. "It feels good to be lost in the right direction." — Unknown

34. "Take every chance you get in life, because some things only happen once." — Karen Gibbs

35. "The entire planet is home. Staying in one city your entire life would be like never leaving your bedroom." — Unknown

36. "To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is is all." —Oscar Wilde

37. "There comes a point in your life when you need to stop reading other people's books and write your own." — Albert Einstein

38. "Travel is our therapy." — Unknown