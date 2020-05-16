Sometimes, there are moments that are so perfect that you want to make them last forever. It's the reason why you snap a picture. A lot of those memories come from your wanderlust-filled adventures around the globe, and why you're in search of some nostalgic captions for travel pictures to pair with them. Whenever Instagram or Facebook reminds you of some of your past travels, you want to share them once again. For a throwback pic, you need a caption that encompasses all the nostalgia feels you have.

That's where these 36 nostalgia-filled travel captions come in handy. Whether you want to post a selfie from the top of the Eiffel Tower or a cute candid shot of your family on a white sand beach in Mexico, a ready-to-use caption lets you post in no time. This is a great way for you to share those snapshots you didn't have the opportunity to post right after your vacay, because you were too busy unpacking or posting other snaps. It'll also give new life to your fave family pictures from when you were a kid, either at Disneyland in matching Mickey sweaters or on a cruise with your entire extended family. With a proper post to the 'Gram, your memories can last even longer than you expected.

1. "Dear past me, you're too cute."

2. "Them: Take a picture, it'll last longer. Me: OK!"

3. "If I had Marty McFly's DeLorean rn, this is where I would go."

4. "If I could turn back time." — Cher, "If I Could Turn Back Time"

5. "I need to find this outfit and wear it again ASAP."

6. "Can we rewind to this moment?"

7. "This is a day I try to recreate over and over again."

8. "Some places are too wonderful to only visit once."

9. "I had no clue this moment would become my favorite memory."

10. "There's no way I'm forgetting this place."

11. "Wish you were there with us."

12. "Thank you to Instagram for reminding me of the greatest moment in my life."

13. "Instagram is my diary, and these are my memories."

14. "I'm so glad I got this picture to prove that it happened."

15. "If only you could hear the ocean in this picture."

16. "Just trying to avoid my current responsibilities by living in the past."

17. "Hey passport, you ready to go again?"

18. "Felt nostalgic, might relive this moment over and over again."

19. "The soundtrack for this picture includes Britney Spears, *NSYNC, and Hanson."

20. "Take me away to better days." — Natasha Bedingfield, "Pocketful of Sunshine"

21. "I love those memories that make me smile whenever I think of them. This place is one of those."

22. "Life was easier when my mom helped me pack my suitcase."

23. "Some places deserve a second visit."

24. "This was my happy place. I guess I have to go back."

25. "I feel like most of my problems could easily be solved if I just go back to this place."

26. "It's plane to see, I must travel always."

27. "It's hard to pick my favorite place when everywhere I've been to has been amazing."

28. "This is the dish I compare all other food to."

29. "My Insta feed: Look at this sunset. Me: No, look at *this* sunset."

30. "Sweet on these memories."

31. "I'm ready to take off to Nostalgia City."

32. "I can't wait to sea you again."

33. "I get homesick for many places."

34. "If you love something, you gotta let it go, but all I want to do is go back."

35. "Well, these pictures don't do the location justice. I guess I gotta go back."

36. "Who's up for round two?"