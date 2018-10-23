In my opinion, no slogan has ever been truer than "America runs on Dunkin'," because when I'm crashing hard at work, the only thing that keeps me going is my beloved styrofoam cup of coffee. And while I'm at it, of course I feel the need to grab one of those delicious doughnuts (or two). Everyone has a go-to Dunkin' order. My doughnut of choice is chocolate frosting with sprinkles. And when I'm feeling super friendly, I like to get a box of munchkins to share with my girl squad. It always puts a smile on my face. If you feel the same love for Dunkin' as I do, you'll need some Instagram captions for Dunkin' Donuts pics.

I have to admit that sometimes, I like to stray away from my doughnut of choice if something is really catching my eye. Like, right now, the Halloween doughnuts at Dunkin' are cute AF and totally Instagram-worthy. So, I'll order up a few, and make sure to snap a foodie pic for the 'Gram before taking a bite. I'll even show my coffee some love with a sippin' selfie. I understand the need to 'Gram before you indulge, and to help you make it easier, here are 36 captions you'll love a latte. Don't want to waste a second before diving into your Dunkin' treats, so snap, share, and get to savoring ASAP.

1. "I'll share my life with you. But, not my doughnuts." — Crystal Woods

2. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy Dunkin' Donuts." — Unknown

3. "All you need is love and doughnuts." — Unknown

4. "I dough-nut know what I'd do without Dunkin' Donuts." — Unknown

5. "I'm glazy about you." — Unknown

6. "Donut worry, be happy." — Unknown

7. "I don't need an inspirational quote. I need coffee and a doughnut ASAP." — Unknown

8. "Eat more hole foods." — Unknown

9. "Doughnuts before bronuts." — Unknown

10. "Stressed, blessed, and coffee-obsessed." — Unknown

11. "I can't espresso how much you bean to me, doughnut." — Unknown

12. "Dough-nut cramp my vibes." — Unknown

13. "Whatever sprinkles your doughnuts." — Unknown

14. "I like big cups and I cannot lie." — Unknown

15. "More doughnuts, please." — Unknown

16. "The circle of life." — The Lion King

17. "Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee." — Unknown

18. "Have a doughlightful day!" — Unknown

19. "I wanna call you mine for a hole lifetime." — Unknown

20. "What are you drinkin'?" — Unknown

21. "I got 99 doughnuts, 'cuz a betch ate one." — Unknown

22. "Sorry for what I said before I had my Dunkin'." — Unknown

23. "We go together like coffee and doughnuts." — Unknown

24. "You mean dough much to me." — Unknown

25. "A coffee a day keeps the grumpy away." — Unknown

26. "But first, coffee." — Unknown

27. "Dough-nut stop believin'." — Unknown

28. "Dough-nut go breaking my heart." — Unknown

29. "Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's caffeine." — Unknown

30. "You are so brew-tiful to me." — Unknown

31. "Strawberry frosting with sprinkles, please." — Unknown

32. "I love you a latte." — Unknown

33. "My blood type is coffee." — Unknown

34. "You can all come out now, I've had my Dunkin'." — Unknown

35. "Oh, dough-nut even." — Unknown

36. "With a doughnut in each hand, anything is possible." — Jameela Jamil