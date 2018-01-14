36 Instagram Captions For Beer Olympics That Deserve All The Gold Medals

If you're 21 and up and in the mood to host or attend a Beer Olympics party, now is the perfect time to do so. We're getting closer to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, so it's definitely relevant. Of course, you can still have Beer Olympics every year at different times throughout the year, and it'll still always be relevant (because it's beer, and a solid brew is forever). So, what do you do if you snap some great pics of the friendly competition? Put them on the 'Gram, of course. Beer Olympic Instagram captions are a must if you want to make your post stand out (And who doesn't?).

Of course, you want to stay safe, have a fun time, and not drink too much. Once your friends are together and sorted into their teams, you need to document it all. Dominating in beer pong? It's going on your Snapchat. And a perfect group shot with your best friends on your team? That is going on one of your numerous Instagram posts from the Beer Olympics. If it's themed (which it should be, because that makes it all the more fun), then you'll have amazing shots to last you a lifetime. And for those gems that make it on the IG, there are so many possibilities for the captions.

1. "For a quart of ale is a dish for a king." — William Shakespeare

2. "Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder." — Kinky Friedman

3. "Today I was a hero. I rescued some beer that was trapped in a bottle." — Unknown

4. "Finishing the race is optional – finishing your beer is not." — Unknown

5. "Good people drink good beer." — Unknown

6. "Got the hops to win?" — Unknown

7. "I love you more than beer. And I love beer a lot." — Unknown

8. "Race and rock at beer o’clock." — Unknown

9. "Wish you were beer." — Unknown

10. "Hydrate responsibly." — Unknown

11. "I finally quit drinking for good. Now I drink for evil." — Unknown

12. "Will run for beer." — Unknown

13. "Without beer, life would be a mistake." — Friedrich Nietzsche

14. "First I drank the beer. Then I flipped the cup. Then, we conquered." — Unknown

15. "Life is brewtiful." — Unknown

16. "To beer or not to beer – that is a silly question." — Unknown

17. "History flows forward on rivers of beer." — Unknown

18. "Just brew it." — Unknown

19. "I’ve only been in love with a beer bottle and a mirror.” — Sid Vicious

20. "Champions of volleybeer, softbeer, and drinking beer." — Unknown

21. "Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” ― Mark Twain

22. "Drink, run, swig, repeat." — Unknown

23. "You're the 'she' to my 'nanigans.'" — Unknown

24. "You know what rhymes with Olympics? Beer." — Unknown

25. "If beer pong were in the Olympics, I'd have more medals than Michael Phelps." — Unknown

26. "The more you dream, the farther you get." — Michael Phelps

27. "Beer makes me hoppy." — Unknown

28. "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, when life's a b*tch, beer is a must." — Unknown

29. "High quality beer, low quality beer." — Unknown

30. "I make beer disappear. What's your athletic talent?" — Unknown

31. "Beer is golden, so I'm already an Olympian, right?" — Unknown

32. "As a Beer Olympian, water and beer are a must." — Unknown

33. "It's no coincidence that 'beer' rhymes with 'cheer.'" — Unknown

34. "It's all fun and games until someone runs out of beer." — Unknown

35. "Clear eyes, full cups, can't lose." — Unknown, or the original (which also works well):

36. "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." — Friday Night Lights