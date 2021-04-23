35 Zemo Quotes From 'The Falcon & The Winter Soldier' For Your Good & Bad Side

Baron Zemo was once a villain in Captain America: Civil War, but now, the MCU character played by Daniel Brühl has danced his way into fans' hearts. As a lovable antihero, Zemo has become a central character in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Anthony Mackie's The Falcon and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier. It's almost like they're now the MCU trio fans never knew they needed, and these Zemo quotes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are just the captions you never knew you needed for your next Insta post.

While at times, you're unsure if you can trust Zemo because of his past, you know deep down all he wants is justice. It's actually been a little refreshing to have him around The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for some comedic relief. Sure, he has his serious moments, but one of the best scenes of the series is at the nightclub with Zemo dancing. Since Marvel knows how much fans love that moment, they even edited together an hour-long loop just so you can dance with Zemo at home if you'd like.

And just like Zemo, you have a bit of that good and bad energy in you. You can see it scrolling through your camera roll. You've got a good mix of serious selfies and LOL-worthy snaps with your besties. To add a bit of that Zemo spice to your next Insta post, just use any of these 35 Zemo quotes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as your caption.