Since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+, fans cannot stop talking about the miniseries starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. One of the reasons people love the show so much is because of the great chemistry between the lead actors. The two are hilarious together — just like you and your bestie. That's why The Falcon and the Winter Soldier quotes would make perfect Instagram captions for pics with your BFF.

If you've scrolled past a few The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TikToks, you can tell right away from interviews and clips of the show that it would be so much fun hanging out with Mackie and Stan together. They definitely have the friendly banter nailed down that is similar to how you and your bestie joke around with each other. While you may not be saving the world like Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, you still go on some epic adventures with your friend all the time.

For instance, you probably have a few throwback vacay pics you need to post on the 'Gram of you two together. You might also have some cute current snaps of you watching TV or competing in a staring contest like Sam and Bucky. When it's time to post those pics to Instagram, make your life easier by using any of these 30 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier quotes as your caption. Then, you can get right back to enjoying two Marvel besties by hanging out with your very own marvelous bestie.

1. "So, what's our plan? Great." — Bucky Barnes

2. "Symbols are nothing without the women and men that give them meaning." — Sam Wilson

3. "Where do we start?" — Sam Wilson

4. "You're a terrible shrink." — Bucky Barnes

5. "Buck, I have a plan." — Sam Wilson

6. "Here we go again, huh?" — Sharon Carter

7. "I always wanted to do that." — Bucky Barnes

8. "Are you having a staring contest? Just blink. Sweet Jesus." — Dr. Raynor

9. "Look at you. All stealthy." — Sam Wilson

10. "I have a feeling they might be a part of the 'big three': androids, aliens, and wizards." — Sam Wilson

11. "I mean, how old are you?" — Dr. Raynor

12. "You're never going to stop." — Karli Morgenthau

13. "A sorcerer is a wizard without a hat. Think about it, right? I'm right. I just came up with it, it's great." — Sam Wilson

14. "Enjoy your ride, Buck." — Sam Wilson

15. "This world is ours." — Karli Morgenthau

16. "We met in '51." — Bucky Barnes

17. "Does he always just stare like that?" — John Walker

18. "There's no going back." — Karli Morgenthau

19. "You get used to it." — Sam Wilson

20. "There's no such thing as wizards." — Bucky Barnes

21. "We're gonna do it our own way." — Bucky Barnes

22. "So, we're partners?" — Bucky Barnes

23. "We look damn good, though." — Sam Wilson

24. "How do you know about Gandalf?" — Sam Wilson

25. "I have all of that on camera. You know that, right?" — Sam Wilson

26. "I don't want to live the rest of my life la vida loca." — Sam Wilson

27. "So that didn’t go as planned, huh?" — John Walker

28. "It’s time for the soul-gazing exercise." — Dr. Raynor

29. "It's a great reunion buddy. Be well." — Sam Wilson

30. "We're free agents. We're more flexible." — Sam Wilson