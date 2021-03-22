Marvel's Disney+ shows don't give a lot away ahead of their arrival. However, fans have a good sense of what is supposed to be on offer ahead of the shows' premieres. WandaVision would deal with Wanda's grief over losing Vision and perhaps put her on the path to becoming the Scarlet Witch. Falcon & The Winter Soldier would be about the rise of a new Captain America. But in both cases, the show's first episode upended all expectations. These memes about the new Captain America prove fans were ready to see the Shield pass to a new person... just not like this.

Warning: Spoilers for Falcon & The Winter Soldier Episode 1 follow. When the show opens, Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, is doubting himself and his place in the Avengers pantheon. Steve has passed the Shield to him, but he doesn't feel worthy. Instead, he turns it into the Smithsonian, believing Captain America's story to be over.

But to his shock, the U.S. Government is not ready to retire one of its best pieces of propaganda. Instead, they hire a new guy (a white guy) who Rogers never meant to take his place, to put on a version of the costume and carry Cap's Shield. It's a body blow to Sam, a betrayal by his own government.

But fans weren't having it either. The memes on Twitter were downright brutal when it came to America's latest superhero.

Fans were quick to decide the other Avengers would not be ok with what just happened either.

Even Oprah wasn't having it.

Naturally, the comparisons to other well-known faces also came thick and fast.

But if there was one thing everyone could agree on, this Captain America was not going to fly.

As for whether or not fans could trust this new version of Cap, this fun fact hints that perhaps not.

Ego's son as Captain America? Does anyone really want the real-life Star Lord with Cap's Shield? Now that's a frightening thought.

Falcon & The Winter Soldier's first episode is streaming now on Disney+ with new episodes to follow every Friday.