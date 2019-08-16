35 Pumpkin Patch Captions For Couples Who Have Fallen For Each Other

There's nothing cuter than visiting a pumpkin patch during the fall. The only thing that rivals that is spending time with your SO. So, combining the two will only result in an Instagram-worthy moment that'll have your friends saying, "aww." After finding someone who can snap a picture for you, the next challenge is coming up with just the right caption. You want something that's both sweet and clever, which is why you need the pumpkin patch captions for couples that I've assembled just for you.

Picking out the perfect Instagram caption can be just as difficult as choosing the right pumpkin. You could spend an entire afternoon going up and down the aisles looking at various shapes and sizes of pumpkins. Do you want something that's big enough to carve a masterpiece out of, or something that's cute, tiny, and can perfectly fit on your desk? The options are endless.

Deciding on which cute pumpkin photo to post on Instagram is yet another challenge. Should it be the one of you and your SO holding up your pumpkins, or a selfie of you sitting in the patch? Whatever you go with, your caption decision is already made for you. Instead of trying to come up with one on your own, use any of these 35 pumpkin patch captions.

1. "It's always pumpkin spice and everything nice when you're around"

2. "Just spicing date night up by going to a pumpkin patch."

3. "I love my pumpkin spice a latte."

4. "I've fallen for you."

5. "What a gourdgeous day to spend with you."

6. "Hanging with my cutie (pumpkin) pie."

7. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

8. "Pie love spending time with you."

9. "Every day is #squashgoals with you."

10. "You've pumpkin patched my heart with love."

11. "The cutest pick."

12. "I picked you."

13. "Orange you glad we went to the patch?"

14. "Feelin' gourdgeous."

15. "Look how jacked my bae is."

16. "Oh my gourd, we're having the best time at the pumpkin patch."

17. "There's no one I'd rather get lost in a pumpkin patch with than you."

18. "If you were the pumpkin king, I'd be your pumpkin queen."

19. "We're simply meant to be." — The Nightmare Before Christmas

20. "Don't want to get all mushy, but I'm seriously falling for you."

21. "Hanging with my pumpkin."

22. "You've carved out a piece of my heart."

23. "Life is gourd with you around."

24. "Carving out some fun with bae."

25. "I choose you." — Pokemon

26. "Hanging with my boo."

27. "I found the cutest pumpkin in the patch."

28. "You are the pumpkin spice to my fall."

29. "Hay there, good looking."

30. "Fall so hard mother pumpkins wanna spice us."

31. "We're falling hard for each other."

32. "Having a spooktacular time with you."

33. "Time flies when you're having pum-pkin."

34. "You'll always be my boo." — Usher and Alicia Keys, "My Boo"

35. "Don't want to be corny, but I love my pumpkin."