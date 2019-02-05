35 Cute Captions For Your Dog's Instagram, Because They're A Su-Paw-Star

Every time I open Instagram, I'm hoping to see a combination of artsy #OOTD pics, delicious foodie snaps, and adorable puppies. Though, I have to admit, the best day is when I can scroll through my feed and only see the latter. It's the easiest way to receive a like from me, and if you're thinking of making your pooch Insta famous, you'll need some cute captions for your dog's Instagram.

I don't know about you, but I follow several celebrity dogs on the 'Gram, including Tofu the Corgi and Gidget Beardot the Pomeranian, who resides on the Upper West Side. I live for their sweet selfies and playful boomerangs. Those incredibly pawfect posts just might inspire your dog's very own account. Though, running an Insta for your dog can be like a full-time job. You're filling up your camera roll with photos whenever your pup is doing something adorable (which is literally all the time).

You want to be prepared to post that adorbs snap ASAP. However, you have your hands full. So, as a huge puppy fan, I'm here to help you out with these 35 dog quotes that you can use as captions. Now, get to posting, because I fur real can't wait to see all of your dog pics.

1. "I'm bad to the bone." — George Thorogood & The Destroyers, "Bad To The Bone"

2. "Fur real."

3. "The happiest pupper you ever did see."

4. "I'm a su-paw-star."

5. "My dog does this amazing thing where he just exists and makes my whole life better because of it."

6. "Warning: cuteness overload."

7. "You are pawfection."

8. "It's time to get this pawty started."

9. "You must be my backyard, because I dig you."

10. "Life's not ruff when you're around."

11. "I wonder what my dog named me."

12. "I live for the appaws."

13. "Some days are just meant for laying on the floor."

14. "Don't stop retrievin'."

15. "You're looking quite fetching today."

16. "Hope you have a pawsome day."

17. "I woof spending time with you."

18. "Anything is pawsible."

19. "What's up, dog?"

20. "Feeling corgeous."

21. "If I had a dollar for every time my dog made me smile, I would be a millionaire."

22. "I labradore spending time with you."

23. "I shih tzu not."

24. "The puggle is real."

25. "Thanks fur the memories."

26. "Stop trying to make fetch happen." — Regina George, Mean Girls

27. "Life is ruff when you're this cute."

28. "Just taking some time to paws and reflect."

29. "The road to my heart is paved with paw prints."

30. "Howl you doing?"

31. "Do you like my self-pawtrait?"

32. "Learn a lesson from your dog — No matter what life brings you, kick some grass over that sh*t and move on." — Someecards

33. "And they called it puppy love." — Paul Anka, "Puppy Love"

34. "If you're having a bad day, just pug-et about it!"

35. "Pass the Milk-Bones, please."