29 Instagram Captions For Your Dog On Valentine's Day That You'll Puggin' Love

Valentine's Day is all about spending time with the ones you love most, and for you, that's your pup. The sweet face that lights up your entire day is your pup's, and that's why you plan on celebrating Valentine's Day with them. Perhaps you have a casual night at home planned with Netflix, heart-shaped dog cookies, and blanket forts, or maybe you plan on cooking up a nice meal for your pooch to enjoy. Either way, you definitely need Instagram captions for your dog on Valentine's Day for the cute selfie you plan on snapping together.

It's true that roses are red and violets are blue, but when coming up with an Instagram caption on the spot, you really have no clue. You might've had to save some pics to your drafts when the words just weren't coming to you, and you can't afford to do that on Feb. 14. You want to show off to your friends and followers that you have the cutest Valentine in the world, so you need to share that fluffy pic ASAP.

When you're too busy lost in how cute your dog is, I'm here like a social media cupid, happy to help you with this list of 29 Valentine's Day captions. I hope you and your dog have a pawsitively fur-tastic Valentine's Day together.

1. "Woof you be mine?"

2. "It's such a treat to spend Valentine's Day with my fur baby."

3. "Doggone it, I love spending time with my Valentine."

4. "You make my tail wag."

5. "My Valentine this year is adora-bull."

6. "And they called it puppy love." — Paul Anka, "Puppy Love"

7. "My Valentine this year has sweet brown eyes, likes long walks on the beach, and is the best cuddler ever. That's right, I'm talking about my dog."

8. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. My Valentine’s date is cuter than you."

9. "I pugging love you, always."

10. "I really dig spending time with my Valentine."

11. "The snuggle is real this Valentine's Day."

12. "All the heart emojis go out to the pup in my life."

13. "Pugs and kisses this Valentine's Day."

14. "Sorry, my Valentine is paws above the rest."

15. "Who needs a bae when you have a dog?"

16. "I ruff you with my whole heart."

17. "I chews you as my Valentine."

18. "This year, I realized I could never love any bae as much as I love my dog."

19. "You're paw-fect for me."

20. "Cupid went and fetched me the best Valentine."

21. "Hanging with my furr-avorite Valentine."

22. "I'm going to spend Valentine's Day with the one who loves me for who I am, and is always happy to see me... my dog."

23. "Will you beagle my Valentine?'

24. "Puggin' love this little dude."

25. "All you need is love... and a dog."

26. "I labr-adore you."

27. "My heart is in your paws."

28. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. My favorite thing is to go on walks with you."

29. "Love is a four-legged word."