35 Clever Horror Puns That Are Scary Good For Halloween

Some people may love Halloween for the sweet treats and dressing up in costume. As much as you look forward to those too, your vibe is all about creeping it real. Scary movie marathons, haunted houses, and spooky pop-ups are totally your jam, and that's why you need some clever horror puns for the Halloween season.

Believe me, I get it. I've been trying to post a spooktacular photo every day this month. It helps that I've been to the I Like Scary Movies pop-up for Instagram-worthy content and scary events like the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride and Halloween Horror Nights. Now I have a ton of pics to fill my feed. The only thing I'm missing are creepy captions to pair with them.

I've noticed that the pics I post with a punny caption tend to get more likes than ones I post with a generic or cute saying. It's scary good how much people love a good pun, even if they're hard to come up with on your own. Don't let the writer's block frighten you, though, because I'm here to help. The next selfie you want to post at a haunted maze or in your spooky costume will have a perfect pun to go along with it. Just use any of these 35 horror captions from the list below and have a hauntingly good season.

1. "If you've got IT, haunt it."

2. "Fri-yay the 13th."

3. "Keep calm and spook on."

4. "Ba da ba ba ba, I'm loving IT."

5. "I'm a real fang-girl of horror movies."

6. "The witch is back in town."

7. "I'm a little screamish around Halloween."

8. "I love a good scary-tale ending."

9. "Watching 'The Purr-ge' with my cat."

10. "If you're wondering witch way to the fun, follow me."

11. "I bloody love Halloween."

12. "Anything ghost this time of year."

13. "Who ghost there?"

14. "It's scary how much I love Halloween."

15. "We're a match made in hell."

16. "I'll keep you ghosted on what I do."

17. "You better boo-lieve I love horror movies."

18. "I don't always ch ch ch ch, but when I do, I ah ah ah ah."

19. "Watching a scary movie again, because I'm just a creature of habit."

20. "I've got a gut feeling our love will last forever."

21. "No clowning around here. You're IT for me."

22. "I knew you were the one when I first 'Saw' you."

23. "I've got no time for ghosting on Halloween."

24. "Let me be frank, I really stein you."

25. "Boo-ckle up. It's about to get scary."

26. "Scary movies are a ghoul's best friend."

27. "I'm totally ghoul just watching horror movies with you."

28. "If things get too scary, you'd be Pennywise to stick with me."

29. "I've got spirit, yes I do. I've got spirit, how boo't you?"

30. "Witching it was Halloween every day."

31. "Do what comes (super)naturally."

32. "Handle with scare."

33. "You've gotta fright for your right to party."

34. "I'm a (super)natural born leader."

35. "You gotta boo what you gotta boo."