25 Last-Minute Halloween 2019 Captions That Aren't (Candy) Corny

The countdown to the spookiest day of the year is on, which means you and your best friends are likely rushing around looking for costumes to wear and last-minute Halloween 2019 captions. You may be going to the store between your classes or work meetings, and throwing cat ears, candy, and all sorts of goodies into your cart. You may even be writing down the puns you see on various signs and decorations, knowing you can totally use them on the 'Gram.

I don't blame you. Some years, as the date gets closer to Oct. 31, I've been in a similar position. Coming up with a clever costume has been the last thing on my mind, thanks to midterm exams or a boatload of coffee dates and commitments that were scribbled in my planner. On the night of, I've used the items in my closet to turn myself into Minnie Mouse, a baseball player, or a girl who was clearly born in 1994 and has an obsession with scrunchies. Those #looks have always worked out, so I know your last-minute preparations for Halloween will too.

The party you may be throwing at your apartment will go off without a hitch, and everybody will love the costume you're wearing even if it's something simple and classic like a witch, ghoul, or ghost. You may dance to the "Monster Mash" and watch movies you've loved since you were a kid, such as Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown. Thanks to me, you'll also make the best post on social media with a last-minute caption that's anything but corny.

1. "Orange you glad it's Halloween?"

2. "So many ghoul vibes."

3. "I'm just here for the candy and apple cider."

4. "Candy on candy on candy."

5. "It's going to be a wicked fun night."

6. "Not to sound (candy) corny, but I think you're really great."

7. "Hanging with my best boos."

8. "Isn't it spook-tacular?"

9. "This witch just wants her peanut butter cups."

10. "Living in a spooky wonderland."

11. "Did you even wear a costume if you didn't take a picture in it?"

12. "Ghosted in October? How festive."

13. "All these ghosts and I still can't find a boo."

14. "Doing this sweet thing called eating candy."

15. "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that witch."

16. "Too cute to spook."

17. "This night is sparkling, don't you let it go." — Taylor Swift, "Enchanted"

18. "On Oct. 31, it's definitely acceptable to eat candy for breakfast."

19. "Cheers, witches."

20. "I've been ready for Halloween since last Halloween."

21. "Today you can be anything you want to be."

22. "Spooky season has my heart."

23. "I'm on Halloween mode."

24. "When it's Halloween..."

25. "Say boo!"

I know prepping for Halloween can be a little stressful, but hopefully these captions will help you out. That way, you can focus on having fun and living your spookiest life on Oct. 31, and truly enjoy the bowls of candy, dance parties, and costume contests that are almost underway.