35 Captions To Post On Your Birthday That Celebrate Your Fabulous Self

Your vision of the perfect birthday may include celebrating with your besties at a trendy bar, lots of confetti cake, and a #fire selfie on the 'Gram to mark another fabulous year around the sun. An Instagram post not only gives you a chance to show off your birthday glow and outfit, but it's the prime place for your friends to comment their well-wishes. All you need are the right captions to post on your birthday to pair with whatever snap you want to share.

On the big day, you'll be too busy being the birthday queen and having fun with your people to come up with a clever caption. Take this list and find whatever caption best fits your birthday style. Like icing and cake go so well together, so will the right words to your sparkly outfit selfie. All the work's been done for you, so you can simply enjoy your day, and dance around as all of the likes and heart eye emojis start coming your way.

1. "Felt cute, might celebrate my birthday later."

2. "Just waiting for my birthday cake."

3. "Keeping it real since [insert birth year here]."

4. "Today should be a national holiday. I guess the government didn't get the memo."

5. "On this day a queen was born. I am that queen."

6. "Check the clock again, because I think it's actually party time."

7. "Turned my birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, "Pop Style"

8. "Surround yourself with people who are just excited it's your birthday as you are."

9. "Ready for the hugs, kisses, and birthday wishes."

10. "OK, where's my Jake Ryan with a birthday cake kiss?"

11. "I hope my birthday cake is as sweet as me."

12. "For my birthday, please leave a comment below of your favorite thing about me."

13. "Selfie is posted. Now, let's celebrate."

14. "Wow, I cannot believe the world has been blessed for [your age] years!"

15. "I can't keep calm, it's my birthday."

16. "If you're reading this, it's my birthday."

17. "Making a wish on all the birthday candles I see."

18. "I've got 12 new chapters, and 365 new chances."

19. "Dear me, happy birthday!"

20. "It's my party, and I'll cry if I want to." — Lesley Gore, "It's My Party"

21. "Today is my birthday and I plan on it being a piece of (confetti) cake."

22. "Have a great my birthday day!"

23. "Gonna party like it's my birthday... because it is."

24. "Congratulations, you've been #blessed with another year of me!"

25. "Wanted to shine brighter than my birthday candles, so I did."

26. "This outfit was paid for by the birthday cash I just got."

27. "I've already decided that this is the year, all my dreams come true."

28. "If I'm late to my own party, just know it's because of this winged eyeliner."

29. "Someone you love was born today."

30. "About to go on another 365-day adventure around the sun."

31. "Too busy making my years count instead of counting the years."

32. "Wearing a crown, because it's my birthday!"

33. "I just wanted to make sure no one looked better than me on my birthday."

34. "Today, I decided to be a birthday cupcake in a world full of muffins."

35. "Ready for all the birthday shenanigans."