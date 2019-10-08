35 Captions For Football Games With Friends & Feelin' Tail-great

It wouldn't feel quite like fall without attending football games with your squad. There's nothing like bundling up in a cozy sweatshirt, having a tailgate, sipping hot cocoa, and getting a taste of that team spirit. Some of your favorite Friday nights in high school may have included meeting up at your friend's house, painting your faces, and heading to the game together. A group selfie in your team colors was always necessary. And if you're fully prepared to put on your game face yet again this season, you'll need some captions for football games with friends.

Anytime you hear a drum line play, you might get into game day mode. You're ready to snack on delicious stadium food and make new memories with your besties you'll remember forever. Don't forget to document it all by taking pics. For every cheering selfie, boomerang of the crowd, and group pic you snap, you'll need football captions so you can post on the 'Gram right away.

I'm all about teamwork, so I'm here to provide you with these 35 football game captions to use for your snaps. Now get ready to cheer on your team and rake in the likes.

1. "I get a kick out of football games with my friends."

2. "I'll never let you (Go) 'cause I know this is a (Fight) that someday we're gonna (Win)." — Taylor Swift, "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince"

3. "I'm tackling this hot dog while the team tackles the ball."

4. "It's the calm before the score."

5. "I like big punts and I cannot lie."

6. "Feeling tail-great with my besties."

7. "Kicking off the weekend with some Friday night lights."

8. "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." — Friday Night Lights

9. "I'm looking to get my quarterback for a change."

10. "Made a snap decision and ended up at the football game."

11. "Watching football is a habit I'll never kick."

12. "There's nothing like those Friday night lights."

13. "Here's my game plan."

14. "Hustle and never quit."

15. "Love you to the end zone and back."

16. "Game face: on."

17. "First downs to touchdowns. That's how we roll."

18. "Just need my F's: friends, food, and football."

19. "You think you can beat us? Now that's fantasy football."

20. "Your mom called. She said you left your game at home."

21. "Tailgates, tackles, and touchdowns."

22. "It's game day, y'all."

23. "I like to spend Friday nights under the stadium lights."

24. "'Tis the season... football season."

25. "Let's huddle together."

26. "I'm the only one who should be wingin' it today."

27. "Here for the food, but the game's not bad either."

28. "Success and nothing less."

29. "Excuse me, I've gotta go cheer on my team."

30. "Game day vibes only."

31. "Friends who go to football games together, stay together."

32. "I shake it off, I shake it off." — Taylor Swift, "Shake It Off"

33. "Baby, let the games begin." — Taylor Swift, "...Ready For It?"

34. "We are the champions, my friends." — Queen, "We Are The Champions"

35. "All my punts are intended."