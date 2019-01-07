35 Captions For A Galentine's Day Getaway With Your Girls, Because Duh

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and it's time to acknowledge the love that's in the air. Whether you're in a relationship or single, you should plan a mini Galentine's Day getaway with your girls to celebrate your friendship. Galentine's Day takes place on Feb. 13 every year, and it's the perfect time for you to show your besties just how much they mean to you. These captions for a Galentine's Day getaway will capture your friendship in the best of ways.

Let's be honest: You're all about celebrating Galentine's Day. It's a much-needed reminder that you have so much love to celebrate in your life. Consider planning a quick day trip or long weekend getaway with your day ones this year. You'll return feeling so refreshed.

So, why not take a road trip or go to a drive-in movie theatre in the town next to you? You can plan a weekend trip or staycation that will get you out of your normal routine. Just be sure to take lots of photos so you can always look back on those memories with a smile.

1. "My Galentines 'till the end of time."

2. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. My Galentine’s Day dates are cute AF."

3. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you."

4. "Shoutout to all of my gals on Galentine’s Day."

5. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt." — Charles M. Schulz

6. "Thank u, next." — Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

7. "It's a girls' night out, no doubt."

8. "This is no time for tears, so cheers to our best years."

9. "I haven't taken a selfie since last year."

10. “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

11. "A girls' getaway? Say no more."

12. "Empowered women, empower women."

13. "Sip, sip, hooray."

14. "We're bright like glitter and bubbly like champagne."

15. "Love these girls."

16. "Best baecation yet."

17. "My butter half."

18. "Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they're always there." — Christy Evans

19. "Nothing feels better than this."

20. "Hello from your local girl crew."

21. "Treat yo' self."

22. "Who needs a Valentine when you've got a bunch of Galentines?"

23. "My girls and I ready #slay this Valentine's Day."

24. "Valentine's Day is my favorite holiday. It's the one day where I can sit at home, eat chocolate and drink wine without judgement."

25. "Dear Cupid, please send wine and my Galentines."

26. "Cheers, beaches."

27. "Sip me baby one more time."

28. "Let me tell you about my girls."

29. "It's a pink champagne kind of day."

30. "Pop. Fizz. Clink."

31. "Bring out the rosé for Galetine's Day."

32. “We need to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third.” — Leslie Knope

33. "Real queens fix each other’s crowns."

34. "Friends who slay together, stay together."

35. "Let's hit the town and break a few hearts."