Fall is almost in full swing, which means that it's finally time for your Instagram feed to reflect your inner pumpkin spice queen. Let's be honest: No Instagram post is totally complete without a cute caption (that's been approved by your besties who love fall as much as you do, of course). Fall pictures are honestly the best: You might opt for fresh caramel-colored highlights, and your wardrobe transitions from sundresses and sandals, to cozy sweaters and combat boots. The leaves around you change the most beautiful hues of orange and yellow, and the air feels a little crisper. Whether you're diving into a pile of leaves, getting lost in a corn maze, hitting up a farmers' market, or finally planning out your Halloween costume, here are 34 witty captions for fall that won't disappoint.

Real talk: You probably hold off on posting a picture until you have the absolute perfect caption to accompany it. And because you'll definitely be hitting up a ton of fall-themed, Insta-worthy spots this season, you're going to need a collection of captions in your back pocket ready for any fall-tastic situation. If you're feeling like a punny witch or love making jokes about how much Pumpkin Spice Lattes are your favorite, this list of captions will help you plan the best possible fall feed.

1. "Fall so hard mother pumpkins wanna spice me." — Unknown

2. #UnbeLEAFable

3. "Don't be a basic witch." — Unknown

4. "The only thing getting lit this weekend are my fall-scented candles." — Unknown

5. "Pumpkin spice and everything nice." — Unknown

6. "I'm here for the boos." — Unknown

7. "Trick or treat yo' self." — Unknown

8. "Boo, Felicia." — Unknown

9. "Oh my gourd I love fall." — Unknown

10. "At this point, my blood type is pumpkin spice." — Unknown

11. "I'm FALLing for this PSL." — Unknown

12. #RestingWitchFace

13. "Leaf me alone." — Unknown

14. "And they lived apple-y every after." — Unknown

15. "I know it's corny, but you're a-maize-ing." — Unknown

16. "Hello, gourdgeous." — Unknown

17. "Stay BOOtiful." — Unknown

18. "Orange you glad it's fall?" — Unknown

19. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

20. #SquadGhouls

21. (also) #SquashGoals

22. "May the forest be with you." — Unknown

23. "How do you like them apples?" — Will Hunting, Good Will Hunting

24. "Hay there!" — Unknown

25. "Creep it real." — Unknown

26. "Cheers, witches." — Unknown

27. "If you fall, I'll be there." — Floor

28. "I'll never ghost you." — Unknown

29. "Mummy of the year." — Unknown

30. "It may be 80 degrees outside, but pumpkin spice everything is out and I can wear autumn colors, so fall-la-la-la-la... FALLelujah!" — Someecards

31. "Fall is coming." — Unknown

32. "Sorry for what I said when I didn't have my Pumpkin Spice Latte." — Unknown

33. "Witch better have my Pumpkin Spice Latte." — Unknown

34. "I think I'm falling for you." — Colbie Caillat, "Fallin' For You"

Happy 'Gramming, Witches!