To TikTok or not to TikTok? That's not a question you and your partner ever have to ask, because you're down to try any TikTok challenge that comes your way. Sometimes, it's more fun to dance it out when you've got your boo by your side, which is why you need some TikTok couples challenge captions for when you want to post that adorable content.

You may find yourself endlessly scrolling through TikTok on the daily, and get into a habit of sending the funniest memes and impressive challenges to your bae. Instead of simply watching them together, it's time for you two to get up and try them yourselves. Do a cute dance challenge like the #BlindingLights challenge, or something that'll have you LOL-ing on the floor like the #FlipTheSwitch challenge.

When the time comes for you to post your TikTok videos, you need the perfect captions. It may be the difference between someone stopping to watch your video, or scrolling right past. If you're both too exhausted from completing the challenge to come up with a caption, no need to worry. This list is ready for you to use right now, so all you have to worry about is putting in the right hashtags and clicking "post."

Shutterstock

1. "I found my favorite dance partner."

2. "Other couples: Let's do dinner and a movie. Us: Let's do this TikTok challenge."

3. "We're not like a regular couple, we're a TikTok couple."

4. "I can tackle any challenge with you by my side."

5. "We're so in sync, we might as well be the new *NSYNC."

6. "I'm not going to tell you how long it took for us to nail this."

7. "This is our definition of date night."

8. "The couple that dances together, stays together."

9. "Get you a bae who says, 'Yes," when you ask, 'Wanna TikTok?'"

10. "If I stumble, I know you'll catch me."

11. "Going for TikTok couple of the year over here."

12. "There's no challenge we won't accept."

13. "I'm so glad to have a dance partner for life."

14. "Challenge accepted."

15. "I caught the woah and feelings."

16. "Nothing is a challenge when you're around."

17. "Warning: This TikTok is extra cute."

Shutterstock

18. "We take more chances, and dance more dances."

19. "We always dance like no one's watching."

20. "We make this look good."

21. "If life is a dance, I'm glad you're my partner."

22. "Me: Want to TikTok? Bae: Duh!"

23. "Even with the whole world watching, I'd dance with you."

24. "Someone better call for help, because I've fallen for you and can't get up."

25. "There are no bad days when you're around."

26. "We cute, right?"

27. "We deserve a trophy for this."

28. "If we're late for something, it's because we were too busy doing TikToks."

29. "We never miss a chance to dance."

30. "This is just another day for us."

31. "Anything you can do, I can do."

32. "This challenge really kicked our booties."

33. "If you need us, we'll be taking a nap after working on this TikTok all day."

34. "What next?"