In my opinion, the holiday season doesn't officially begin until you see your first Christmas light display. That's when you know it's time to break out your festive sweater and start streaming the best Christmas playlist. My favorite tradition is cruising through town with my mom to admire the beautiful lights. We love the houses that go all-out like they're the Griswolds from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. If you're in the same boat as me, be sure to snap a few pics and pair them with puns about Christmas lights when you post on Instagram.

Your family may have a tradition of walking around your neighborhood to see everyone's decorations. If you don't, you need to add it to your holiday to-do list ASAP. First things first: Bundle up and prep a thermos of hot chocolate for your stroll. When you spot a house you need to capture, take a sippin' selfie with the lights in the background. You may also be out and about in town, shopping for your friends and family when you see a pretty holiday light display. This also calls for a pic, or even a boomerang of the lights dancing around.

When you're ready to post any of those snaps on Instagram, you'll want the ultimate punny caption to pair with it, because many people love puns just as much as they love festive Christmas lights.

1. "Are these lights real, or are they just a filament of my imagination?"

2. "May your days be merry and bright." — Irving Berlin, "White Christmas"

3. "I love Christmas a whole watt."

4. "I'm delighted to see everyone's Christmas decorations."

5. "My squad's just like Christmas lights, because if one of us goes out, we all go out."

6. "You light up my life." — Debby Boone, "You Light Up My Life"

7. "This house is lit."

8. "These decorations are treemendous."

9. "Spending time with family really lights up the whole holiday season."

10. "Watt's up? Just looking at Christmas lights."

11. "Tree's lit."

12. "I'm dreaming of a bright Christmas."

13. "I'll be waiting light here."

14. "If loving Christmas is wrong, I don't want to be light."

15. "Screw it, we're just going to look at Christmas lights."

16. "It's penguining to look a lot like Christmas."

17. "My Christmas is looking pretty bright with you by my side."

18. "Can I get a watt, watt?"

19. "Lighten up, it's Christmas."

20. "There's some light snow outside."

21. "I love Christmas watts and watts."

22. "Don't mind me, just taking an elfie in front of these Christmas lights."

23. "Watts up, my Grinches?"

24. "The tree and I are getting lit this Christmas."

25. "Make it rein with Christmas lights."

26. "I'm all wrapped up in the Christmas spirit."

27. "Ornamentary, my dear Wattson."

28. "Just hanging with my family looking at Christmas decorations."

29. "These Christmas lights are like no otter."

30. "With all of these beautiful lights, there's no reason for bah humplug."

31. "Lit AF."

32. "Thanks for helping to make my future so merry and bright."

33. "What a delight it is to spend time with the fam."

34. "No need to throw shade when there's so much holiday cheer around."