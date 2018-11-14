A delicious turkey dinner, pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream, and warm apple cider enjoyed by the fire are right around the corner. You're digging out your cutest skirt and sweater for this special occasion spent with the people you love most. Life can get pretty busy, so it's an incredible feeling being reunited with your favorite people. Holidays like Thanksgiving give you the opportunity to bond with your family in traditional and new ways. Here are the best Instagram captions for photos with your family on Thanksgiving, to ensure these moments live on forever.

Thanksgiving is a great reminder to cherish every moment and person you have in your life. Families across the world travel far and wide to eat, drink, and be merry. You'll reunite with family members you haven't seen in years, and there's something really special about that.

Naturally, you'll want to capture every single moment. It's not every day that you get to be surrounded by so many loved ones at once, am I right? Use any of these captions for your Thanksgiving day photos, and have a happy Turkey Day!

1. "Stuffed with Mom's stuffing."

2. "This is an official food baby announcement."

3. "There is always something to be thankful for... like this Turkey."

4. “Grateful for family all day, every day.”

5. "Let us feast, then shop till' we drop."

6. "What's Thanksgiving without Grandma's stuffing?"

7. "Eat, drink, and be merry."

8. "Do not disturb: It's officially turkey time."

9. "Pass the sweet potatoes."

10. "I never met an pumpkin pie I didn't like."

11. "Feasting with family and friends"

12. "Let's feast!”

13. "Is it nap time yet?"

14. "Keep calm and gobble on.”

15. “Grateful, blessed, and Turkey-obsessed."

16. "There's no such thing as too much pie."

17. "Thanksgiving dinner is a piece of pie."

18. "Oh my gourd — look at all this food."

19. "Thanksgiving pics or it didn't happen."

20. "There are two things I can always count on: family and food."

21. "Give thanks for a little, and you will find a lot."

22. "Grateful for all of these people and all of this food"

23. "A thankful heart is a happy heart, and a full stomach is a happy stomach."

24. "Good vibes and all the apple pies."

25. "Thankful to have a family who takes eating as seriously as I do."

26. "Only have pies for Mom's pumpkin pie."

27. “It's the little things.”

28. "For each new morning with its light, for rest and shelter of the night, for health and food, for love and friends, for everything thy goodness sends." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

29. "Giving thanks for every Thanksgiving dinner with the fam.”

30. "Dear Mom, thanks for the memories and the food."

31. "Today be thankful and think how rich you are. Your family is priceless, your time is gold, and your health is wealth." — Zig Ziglar

32. "Surrounded by good people and even better food."

33. “Snow is falling and Thanksgiving dinner is calling.”

34. "I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage." — Erma Bombeck