In my opinion, when it comes to the ultimate dinner, the epitome of "treating yourself" is ordering a lobster dish. I always feel regal AF whenever I order the surf and turf at a restaurant, and once summertime rolls around, I'm longing for lobster rolls on the daily. Let's be honest: Any foodie would love to get their hands on a well-plated lobster dinner to post a colorful pic on Instagram. Though, when it comes time to post, you'll probably be too busy chowing down on the buttery goodness to come up with something clever, which is why I have you covered with Instagram captions for lobster dinners.

When I lived in NYC, I kept an eye out on the food truck scene that happened to be in my neighborhood. Whenever Red Hook Lobster Pound's lobster truck was parked outside, it didn't matter if I brought lunch that day — I was getting myself a lobster roll!

Throughout summer, there are plenty of chances to seas the day and get yourself some lobster. However, before you take that first, extremely delicious bite, use any of these 34 lobster captions to post a vibrant pic of your plate on the 'Gram. It'll make your followers want to go out and grab themselves a lobster dish, too. I'll just be over here loving it and dreaming of my next lobster dinner.

1. "Party like a lobstar."

2. "You're on a roll."

3. "Shello, there."

4. "Feeling a little shellfish tonight."

5. "The world is your lobster!" — Arthur Daley

6. "When life gives you lemons, order the lobster tail." — Ziad K. Abdelnour

7. "Shell yeah!"

8. "Shell we dance?"

9. "You're my lobster." — Friends

10. "It's a known fact that lobsters fall in love and mate for life." — Friends

11. "You're the lobster of my life."

12. "Life's a beach, so relax and eat more lobster."

13. "'Cause I'm livin' on things that excite me, be they pastries, or lobsters, or love..." — Jimmy Buffet, "The Wino And I Know"

14. "Gotta stay calm in a pinch."

15. "Found myself a good catch."

16. "Nothing says love like a lobster dinner."

17. "What the shell?"

18. "Just a couple of lobstars."

19. "That's just the way we roll." — Jonas Brothers, "That's Just The Way We Roll"

20. "This lobster's my butter half."

21. "Rollin' with my homies." — Coolio, "Rollin' With My Homies"

22. "The right time to roll to me." — Del Amitri, "Roll To Me"

23. "Don't try to butter me up."

24. "You always know how to make everything butter."

25. "I like you butter than anything else."

26. "Lobster is butter when we're together."

27. "I love my Maine squeeze."

28. "Seas the day! Order the lobster."

29. "No one could love you butter."

30. "Let's shell-ebrate the good times."

31. "I will find my lobster."

32. "You butter back off my lobster, pal!"

33. "You're my roll model."

34. "Let's roll."