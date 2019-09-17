34 Funny Travel Captions For Couples Who Love Sea-ing The World Together

A getaway with your SO always seems necessary if the two of you have an undying love for travel. It's an intimate time for you to be adventurous, experience new things together, and also hit the recharge button. Finding the perfect travel companion who's on the same page can be difficult. Lucky for you, you and bae are a match made in heaven. When it comes time for your next adventure, you'll need some funny travel captions for couples to pair with all the vacay photos you snap.

Of course, a weekend escape with your partner sounds romantic AF, but it can also have its hilarious moments when some of your best inside jokes are born. One minute you may be lounging on the beach sipping fruity drinks out of coconuts, and the next, you're laughing because a seagull just pooped on your SO's head. Hey, it happens.

You found a partner who loves traveling just as much as you, but you love them for their sense of humor too. It's not just about the places you explore together, but the stories you walk away with. With bae, every adventure is a fun one, and even if you can't tell every story with your pictures, you can use these 34 funny captions to convey that joyous feeling.

1. "It's bad manners to make a vacation wait, so we left."

2. "Trying to be #CoupleGoals by traveling to dream destinations."

3. "Get you a bae who will let you have the window seat."

4. "If traveling were free, we'd be gone forever."

5. "Reality called, so we hung up."

6. "Nothing about my bae is plane."

7. "The only baggage in our relationship is trying to unpack after a vacation."

8. "There's Norway I want to go without you."

9. "100 selfies later..."

10. "You have the passport to my heart."

11. "You're the only person I would show my passport photo to other than the airline employees."

12. "I'd Rome the whole world with you."

13. "I shore do love spending time with you."

14. "Time flies when you're traveling with bae."

15. "Traveling with my Seoul-mate."

16. "You hog the bed and steal the covers, but I still love you."

17. "No one else I'd rather share my pizza with."

18. "Islanded in your arms and I don't plan on leaving."

19. "I'm waterfallin' for you."

20. "I found a travel partner who takes the best selfies."

21. "We're on our own time zone."

22. "Baecation, here we come."

23. "Our love is in-tents."

24. "The only thing I love more than traveling is you... and eating."

25. "Our relationship is now international."

26. "Who needs a travel pillow when you have a bae?"

27. "You make every view better."

28. "You always get my passport seal of approval."

29. "I found someone who looks at me the way I look at travel brochures."

30. "Pasta la vista, baby!"

31. "Stole a pizza your heart. Oops."

32. "Just winging it together."

33. "Thanks for being the GOAT and taking my plandids."

34. "I'll love you forever if you carry my suitcase."