41 Funny Travel Captions, Because Nothing About Your Trip Is Plane

Having the opportunity to explore a different city or country is unlike any other experience. But through all of the awe-inspiring sights and wanderlust-filled moments, whenever you travel, there's so much to laugh about, too. That's why you need funny travel captions to pair with your lighthearted pics and candid snaps. After all, traveling makes you happy and your Instagram feed should showcase that.

There are definitely a lot of serious parts to traveling, but some of the best memories you'll make while you're on-the-go are the ones where you laugh so hard you start crying, or when you skip the tour you originally booked and spontaneously decide to hang at the beach instead. These little moments are ones to be treasured forever. If you're used to a hectic schedule, you might not get the chance to really kick back and relax, but when you travel, that's exactly what you should do.

So eat, drink, be merry, and don't forget to snap a ton of pics and post them on the 'Gram. After all, how else will everyone else know that you went on vacay?

1. "Sorry if you can't keep track of where I am, I'm too busy wanderlusting."

2. "You don't like the outdoors? Unbe-leaf-able."

3. "No WiFi out here, but I found a better connection."

4. "Sandy hair, kind of care. Actually, nvm, I don't care."

5. "I fernly beleaf my tree puns are qualitree."

6. "Shell yeah."

7. "Tropic like it's hot."

8. "Are you oakay? Yes, I'm pine. Why woodn't I be?"

9. "Pics or it didn't happen."

10. "Alexa, play the piña colada song."

11. "Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's maple leaves."

12. "I'm getting used to wearing flip flops everywhere. It's a dangerous place to be. Next thing you know, I'm gonna show to a board meeting in sandals."

13. "Get ready, (jet)set, and go."

14. "May the forest be with you."

15. "I want someone to look at me the way I look at a travel brochure."

16. "Jet lag is for amateurs." — Dick Clark

17. "What did the river say to the hiker with the clunky boots? WATER THOSE?!"

18. "Vacation mood: on."

19. "Keep palm and carry on."

20. "Someone told me to 'take a hike,' so I did."

21. "If traveling was free... bye."

22. "Girls just wanna have sun."

23. "Work, save, travel, repeat."

24. "Nothing about this trip is plane."

25. "Traveling like a first class chick on an economy budget."

26. "This is my resting beach face."

27. "Travel, because money returns. Time doesn't."

28. "Now is the time to seas the day."

29. "I'm in a complicated relationship with my suitcase."

30. "Let's taco 'bout these lunch views."

31. "Lost at sea? I'm not shore."

32. "Having to unpack my suitcase after vacation is like the ultimate emotional baggage."

33. "I'm a succa for nature."

34. "In travel mode. Do not disturb."

35. "Don't know where to go? Just wing it."

36. "Peace out, beaches."

37. "I'm Havana great time."

38. "Having suite dreams."

39. "It's rude to leave a vacation waiting."

40. "I'm free to Rome in Italy."

41. "Thanks for your message, but I am currently OOO."