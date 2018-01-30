34 Football Puns For Instagram This Super Bowl Sunday, Because The Huddle Is Real

The 2018 Super Bowl is on Sunday, Feb. 4, so I hope you have your game day plans in order. You may be prepping by picking out the right cheese dips to pair with your chips, and deciding on some football-themed Jell-O shots to make. Whether you're in it for the actual football game or just here for Justin Timberlake's halftime show, you can't deny that game day is the best kind of opportunity to host a party with some killer appetizers. Naturally, a good party needs to be well-documented, and the best way to caption all of those party pics is with witty football puns for Instagram.

You can't deny it — everyone loves a good pun that sticks with them throughout the day. Your pics will truly make a touchdown on anyone's feed if you use any of these 34 football, snack, and halftime show puns. Use them for your foodie snaps of the awesome spread you made of wings, nachos, pizza, and beer. Take a selfie with your favorite team of friends, and top it off with just the right words. Or, snap a solid 'Gram of the whole party cheering on Justin Timberlake when he breaks it down on stage.

There's a lot to capture, but you don't want to be stuck with your face in your phone while the game is going on. A moment of looking down could mean you completely miss the interception pass that wins the Super Bowl, and you wouldn't want that, right?

We've got you covered with this handy playbook of puns ready for you to use. Don't try to tackle it all on your own. We've got your back — so you can get back to having a footballin' time!

If you're looking for a football pun that's ready to score a touchdown:

1. "OMG Becky, look at that punt." — Unknown

2. "The huddle is real." — Unknown

3. "I feel tail great." — Unknown

4. "Turn down for what." — DJ Snake and Lil Jon, "Turn Down for What"

5. "I like your tight end." — Unknown

6. "Having a ball." — Unknown

7. "Calm before the score." — Unknown

8. "Case in punt." — Unknown

9. "A goal new ball game." — Unknown

10. "By the seat of one's punt." — Unknown

11. "Beauty is only pig skin deep." — Unknown

12. "The goal nine yards." — Unknown

13. "D-fence" — Unknown

If you're looking for a pun for your Super Bowl-themed snacks:

14. "I'm in a serious relation-chip." — Unknown

15. "It's nacho problem." — Unknown

16. "I was born to be mild (salsa)." — Unknown

17. "You have guac to be kidding me." — Unknown

18. "I don't give a guac." — Unknown

19. "If you liked it than you should have put a wing on it." — Unknown

20. "Just wing it." — Unknown

21. "You want a pizza me?" — Unknown

22. "You've stolen a pizza my heart." — Unknown

23. "You are the wind beneath my chicken wings." — Unknown

24. "Don't worry, beer happy." — Unknown

25. "Souper bowl." — Unknown

26. "Salsa dance." — Unknown

27. "You guac my world." — Unknown

28. "Sweet dreams are made of cheese." — Unknown

If you're pumped AF about Justin Timberlake's halftime show and need just the right pun:

29. "Don't leave dishes *NSYNC." — Unknown

30. "We are so *NSYNC." — Unknown

31. "Justin case." — Unknown

32. "Justin time." — Unknown

33. "Wood you be mine?" — Unknown

34. "You can only bring sexy back if you have a receipt." — Unknown