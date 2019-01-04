35 Captions For Sunday Funday — No Scaries Allowed

Congratulations, you’re experiencing the best part of the week: the weekend. You spent Monday through Friday working your butt off with a cup of coffee in hand, and now, you have two free days to do whatever you please. Most people can agree that Saturday is truly awesome, but for some reason, there are mixed reviews about Sunday. Don't let a good day be spoiled by the fear of having to go back to work or school on Monday. Instead, embrace the day with tons of activities that are made for the 'Gram with captions for Sunday pics.

Your idea of a solid Sunday may consist of sleeping in and meeting your squad for brunch at a trendy spot. From there, you can do whatever you want. Especially now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that fully vaccinated people can resume activities they did prior to the pandemic, this is your chance to make the most of your free time. Go to the park with your fur baby to play and picnic, or have your crew hit up an Insta-worthy spot to snap a few vibrant selfies. When the day of the week literally rhymes with "fun day," it's pretty much mandatory to have the most awesome day possible. Plus, the more fun you have on Sunday will help to power you through another work week — especially if you post your epic day on Instagram using any of these 35 captions about Sunday.

"A Sunday well spent brings a week of content." "Refueling for another great week ahead." "Who's ready for Sunday gotta-make-this-count-the-weekend's-almost-over Funday?" "Time to Sunday Funday." "And let us never forget the best day of the week: Sunday Funday." "Let's do what we love and do a lot of it." — Marc Jacobs "My definition of Sunday Funday is do nothing and chill." "Life should be paused on Sunday mornings." "Sunday Funday vibes only." "Sundays are made for sipping rosé with the besties." "If I don’t move, maybe Monday won’t be able to see me.” "Out with my Sunday Funday crew." "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet To Come" "And on Sundays, we do nothing." "On Sundays, we wear our cozy pants." "Sunbae." "This is your Sunday evening reminder that you can handle whatever this week throws at you." "Hello, Sunday." "Sunday's a fun day until you realize tomorrow's Monday." "There's no better feeling than waking up and realizing you can go back to sleep." "Ain't got time for lazy Sunday when I have Sunday Funday." "I love it when the coffee kicks in and I realize what an adorable badass I'm going to be today." "On Sundays, my coffee is recreational." "A person and their bed on a Sunday is an endless love affair." "This is where the fun stuff happens." "If you obey all of the rules, you miss all of the fun." — Katharine Hepburn "I decided to be the person who has Sunday Funday rather than the Sunday scaries." "No scaries here." "Brunch so hard, mimosas wanna find me." “Feeling blessed, never stressed. Got that sunshine on my Sunday best.” — Surfaces, “Sunday Best” “I'm easy like Sunday morning.” — Commodores, “Easy” “All we have is now, so make the most of it.” “Sunday is for snuggling.” “I don’t think anyone will be mad if we just restart the weekend.” “I’m sun-staying in bed.”