To some people, fall may be all about sipping Pumpkin Spice Lattes. But if you're 21 or over, it's also a great time to kick back and enjoy craft beer with your best friends. There's something about autumn that makes drinking a cold beer taste even better (most specifically pumpkin beer). With beer and foodie events happening every weekend, you'll want to be prepared for all the pics you'll snap with some clever brewery captions for Instagram.

I recently met up with friends for a Gilmore Girls trivia night at the Angel City Brewery in downtown LA. While answering questions like "What's Lorelai's birthday?" I found myself trying a few of their beers on the menu. It made for a perfect evening with my crew. (Winning third place certainly didn't hurt, either). And even though I'm not always a beer drinker, I find myself wanting to try every pumpkin beer I see in the fall.

If you're down to try pumpkin-flavored everything, you might want to try a beer or two as well if you're 21 or older. And if you want to do something fun and different with your squad this weekend, visiting a local brewery is a great idea. There's always something going on like a trivia night, or you could just chill, play some games, have a beer flight, and catch up with your friends. This occasion calls for a selfie or two, so be prepared ahead of time with these 34 brewery captions for your pics.

1. "Our friendship is more like a sisterhood at this pint."

2. "Having an un-beer-lievable fun time with my besties."

3. "Don't worry, beer hoppy."

4. "Brew can do it."

5. "Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder." — Kinky Friedman

6. "What a pitcher-perfect moment."

7. "Scream and stout."

8. "Hip, hip, hooray... we're drinking IPAs."

9. "Without good friends, life would be un-beer-able."

10. "They said, 'Take a pitcher, it'll last longer,' so we did."

11. "I'm full of hoptimism."

12. "Wish you were beer with us."

13. "We decided to chill for best results."

14. "Clearly having a beer-y good time with these people."

15. "Thank brew for being my best friend."

16. "Having a mug-nificent time with my crew."

17. "We are the brew crew."

18. "It's craft night. (Craft beer, that is.)"

19. "I hop you have a great day."

20. "My favorite song is 'MMMhops.'"

21. "Hey there, hop stuff."

22. "Love is ale we need."

23. "Let's chill."

24. "Clink."

25. "I brew."

26. "Nothing compares to this brew."

27. "Cheers to a hoppy life."

28. "Ale I need is good times with my favorite people."

29. "Don't stop, beer-lievin'."

30. "Beer just tastes better when I'm drinking it with my friends."

31. "We've got something a-brewing."

32. "Find me with a pretzel in one hand and a beer in the other."

33. "To beer, or not to beer. That is the question."

34. "Felt crafty, might beer later."