Your cat is your true BFF. It's clear you love your little fluff more than anything in the whole wide world. They're adorable all the time, but it's especially sweet when they're decked out in their Halloween best. If you're a cat owner who is lucky enough to be able to snap a photo of your cat in costume this Halloween, you'll need captions for your cat's costume for all of the pics of you and your kitty feline spooky.

Cats truly do look adorable in anything. Maybe you'll put a lion's mane on them and they'll look super fierce, or maybe they'll rock an orange sweater and small green hat and show up to the pawty as a pumpkin. Regardless of what their Halloween costume may be, it's clear whatever photos you snap will be paws-itively adorable.

Of course, you shouldn't shy away from posting literally all the pics. You find your kitty meowy cute and want the world to know how much you adore them. So make sure you and your kitty put on your sassy faces for Halloween this year, and you're sure to have a purr-fect evening.

1. "Feline like it's time to get spoooooky."

2. "Fur your information, I think my cat looks smashing."

3. "Aren't our matching costumes adorable?"

4. "I don't think it's pawssible for our costumes to be any cuter."

5. "I think I look great in this costume, thank you meowy much."

6. "[Insert your pet's name here] was feeling pawsh tonight, so we got a little dressed up."

7. "Let's hope that this year's Halloween costume isn't too much of a cat-astrophe."

8. "I hope these costumes teach you the impawtance of dressing up your cat for Halloween."

9. "The cutest pumpkins in the patch."

10. "Halloween 2019: Gone but never furgotten." (Perfect for a good #TBT pic of you and your cat after Halloween passes.)

11. "For my cat to not wear a costume this year would be cat-astrophic."

12. "There's a new cat on the block."

13. "No tricks here — the real treat is seeing my cat in this costume."

14. "Time spent with cats is never wasted."

15. "Sassy since day one."

16. "Meow."

17. "Zero fluffs given."

18. "Looking to make this Halloween purrfect."

19. "Too cute for spooks."

20. "Taking on the world one paw at a time."

21. "Dressed in my Halloween best."

22. "Can you tell I just joined the kitty committee?"

23. "Witch way to the treats?"

24. "I'm giving a whole new meaning to the word 'catwalk' this year."

25. "Let's get this pawty started."

26. "You're a dog person? Are you kitten me?"

27. "Paws off my treats, witches."

28. "What was that quote about being the cat's meow?"

29. "This is my hot date for the night."

30. "Even a cat is a lion in her own lair."

31. "#SquashGoals"

32. "Coolest cat at the party."

33. "Ready for the house pawty."

34. "It's safe to say that I am totally feline myself."