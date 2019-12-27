Having a sweet pup at home gives you so much joy. One of the highlights of each day is when you head out for a walk together. It may seem like a chore to anyone on the outside, but to you, it's a special time to share with your furry best friend. Your dog also can't wait to spend some one-on-one time with you. While you go on your typical route through the neighborhood or to a nearby park for your next outing for some cute snaps, here are some captions for walking your dog that may match up perfectly with them.

Just judging by how many pics you probably have of your dog in your phone, it's clear you can't get enough of their cuteness. You love any chance to snap a selfie of the two of you together. Going on walks is a prime opportunity to snap Instagram-worthy content. Boomerangs of your dog leading the way, or a close-up pic of you both taking a little break are sure to get all the likes.

You never know when something cute may happen, so it's a good habit to always keep your phone close by. Everyone loves to see fam pet pics, and yours are no exception. Show your feed some puppy love and post them right away with any of these 34 sweet captions.

Shutterstock

1. "I could walk with you fur-ever."

2. "Working out is easier when you've got your best friend by your side."

3. "You can't walk with us."

4. "My dog's nickname is '5 Miles,' so I can tell people I walk '5 Miles' every day."

5. "You're looking at the coolest kids on the block."

6. "Our motto: Don't stop retrievin''."

7. "Just a walk around the bark."

8. "It's hard to avoid the puparazzi when you're this cute."

9. "Gotta run. I'll Collie you later."

10. "Walking around the poodles."

11. "Happiness is a long walk with your pup."

12. "I would walk 500 miles." — The Proclaimers, "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)"

13. "With you, I'm always walking on sunshine."

14. "I labradore going on walks with you."

15. "Every day with you is complete and utter pawfection."

16. "The only thing to get me to work out has four legs and my whole heart."

17. "When you have a dog, you never walk alone."

Shutterstock

18. "We walk the walk and bark the bark."

19. "Cuteness overload."

20. "I woof spending time with you."

21. "Stop trying to make fetch happen." — Mean Girls

22. "Sometimes, on your walk, you need to paws and reflect."

23. "Howl's the weather outside?"

24. "Raise your paw. Who's up for an adventure?"

25. "Nothing better than hitting the park with your bestie."

26. "The mountains are calling, so my pup and I must go for a hike."

27. "Out for a tail-wagging-worthy walk."

28. "Woof, I'm exhausted."

29. "'Go for a walk,' they said. 'It'll be fun,' they said."

30. "Wake me up when it's time for another walk."

31. "My dog does this amazing thing where he just exists and makes my whole life because of it."

32. "Walk this way." — Aerosmith, "Walk This Way"

33. "Taking my dog for a walk. It's the leash I could do."

34. "Spending the day with my favorite pup."