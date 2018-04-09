34 Airplane Captions For Instagram That'll Take Your Wanderlust To New Heights
Jetting off into the sky to someplace new is such a wonderful thing. I joke about ditching my everyday life and traveling the world often, but the truth is, it's pretty much an ideal scenario. I'm a big believer that travel really shapes who you are and who you'll become. The places you see and the people you meet can change how you see the world, which is why travel is such a must in your 20s. Unfortunately, we can't all jump on the nearest plane whenever we want, but we can daydream about it. And of course, there's the next best thing — really making the most of the times we do get to get away and tap into our wanderlust. That means spending more time living in the moment, so you're going to need a variety of airplane captions for Instagram already prepared for your next trip.
Your airplane picture is a travel necessity. Whether you're posted up on your suitcase, snapping a shot of the clouds outside your window, or posing by the windows with the planes behind you, an awesome caption is needed. These 34 captions effortlessly capture that wanderlust feel. All you need to decide is where you're headed to next.
1. "Come fly with me." — Frank Sinatra
2. "Catch flights, not feelings." — Unknown
3. "Let's wander where the wifi is weak." — Unknown
4. "There's just nothing like seeing the world from thousands of feet up in the air." — Unknown
5. "Up in the clouds, on my way to unknown things." — Unknown
6. "A mile of road will take you a mile. A mile of runway will take you anywhere." — Unknown
7. "Your wings already exist. All you have to do is fly." — Unknown
8. "Relationship status: in a relationship with my passport." — Unknown
9. "Good things come to those who book flights." — Unknown
10. "Happiness is landing in a new country." — Unknown
11. "Let's go anywhere." — Unknown
12. "Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls." — Troye Sivan
13. "Always take the scenic route." — Unknown
14. "Prepare for takeoff." — Unknown
15. "We having nothing to lose and a world to see." — Unknown
16. "I do believe it's time for another adventure." — Unknown
17. "Embrace the detours." — Unknown
18. "Of all the books in the world, the best stories are found between the pages of a passport." — Unknown
19. "Finding paradise wherever I go." — Unknown
20. "Go where you feel most alive." — Unknown
21. "Adventure is worthwhile." — Aesop
22. "If we were meant to stay in one place, we would have roots instead of feet." — Unknown
23. "We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." — Unknown
24. "Travel far enough, you meet yourself." — David Mitchell
25. "Wander often, wonder always." — Unknown
26. "The world is big, and I want to have a good look at it before it gets dark." — John Muir
27. "Some beautiful paths can't be discovered without getting lost." — Erol Ozan
28. "Wanderlust and city dust." — Unknown
29. "So much of who we are is where we have been." — William Langwiesche
30. "A comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing ever grows there." — Unknown
31. "Do more things that make you forget to check your phone." — Unknown
32. "It's the little moments that make life big." — Unknown
33. "Leave the road, take the trails." — Pythagore
34. "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing." — Helen Keller