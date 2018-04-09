Jetting off into the sky to someplace new is such a wonderful thing. I joke about ditching my everyday life and traveling the world often, but the truth is, it's pretty much an ideal scenario. I'm a big believer that travel really shapes who you are and who you'll become. The places you see and the people you meet can change how you see the world, which is why travel is such a must in your 20s. Unfortunately, we can't all jump on the nearest plane whenever we want, but we can daydream about it. And of course, there's the next best thing — really making the most of the times we do get to get away and tap into our wanderlust. That means spending more time living in the moment, so you're going to need a variety of airplane captions for Instagram already prepared for your next trip.

Your airplane picture is a travel necessity. Whether you're posted up on your suitcase, snapping a shot of the clouds outside your window, or posing by the windows with the planes behind you, an awesome caption is needed. These 34 captions effortlessly capture that wanderlust feel. All you need to decide is where you're headed to next.

1. "Come fly with me." — Frank Sinatra

2. "Catch flights, not feelings." — Unknown

3. "Let's wander where the wifi is weak." — Unknown

4. "There's just nothing like seeing the world from thousands of feet up in the air." — Unknown

5. "Up in the clouds, on my way to unknown things." — Unknown

6. "A mile of road will take you a mile. A mile of runway will take you anywhere." — Unknown

7. "Your wings already exist. All you have to do is fly." — Unknown

8. "Relationship status: in a relationship with my passport." — Unknown

9. "Good things come to those who book flights." — Unknown

10. "Happiness is landing in a new country." — Unknown

11. "Let's go anywhere." — Unknown

12. "Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls." — Troye Sivan

13. "Always take the scenic route." — Unknown

14. "Prepare for takeoff." — Unknown

15. "We having nothing to lose and a world to see." — Unknown

16. "I do believe it's time for another adventure." — Unknown

17. "Embrace the detours." — Unknown

18. "Of all the books in the world, the best stories are found between the pages of a passport." — Unknown

19. "Finding paradise wherever I go." — Unknown

20. "Go where you feel most alive." — Unknown

21. "Adventure is worthwhile." — Aesop

22. "If we were meant to stay in one place, we would have roots instead of feet." — Unknown

23. "We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." — Unknown

24. "Travel far enough, you meet yourself." — David Mitchell

25. "Wander often, wonder always." — Unknown

26. "The world is big, and I want to have a good look at it before it gets dark." — John Muir

27. "Some beautiful paths can't be discovered without getting lost." — Erol Ozan

28. "Wanderlust and city dust." — Unknown

29. "So much of who we are is where we have been." — William Langwiesche

30. "A comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing ever grows there." — Unknown

31. "Do more things that make you forget to check your phone." — Unknown

32. "It's the little moments that make life big." — Unknown

33. "Leave the road, take the trails." — Pythagore

34. "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing." — Helen Keller