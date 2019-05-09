Summer is officially here, so you and your besties are all about soaking up the sunshine and saltwater. On weeknights, you've all been hopping in your cars and driving to the shore with snacks and a stereo in hand. As the sunset illuminates the waves, you’ve been having heart-to-hearts, while sitting on a blanket and basking in the pink glow. Now, you’re seeking out wave quotes for Instagram so you can post your salty yet sweet memories on social media and remember them forever.

While some people would wait until the temperature consistently rises over 70 degrees to adventure down to the waves, you know how rejuvenating the sea can be 365 days out of the year. The ocean has a way of putting the struggles of adulting, Mercury retrograde, and bestie issues to rest, and dipping your toes amongst the seashells reminds you to never let negativity tide you down. You always leave the shoreline feeling more inspired and calm than before, and like Mother Earth just taught you a valuable lesson.

That feeling is probably one of the main reasons why you keep coming back for more. The other reasons include being able to take your surfboard out, cuddle up next to a campfire while wearing your favorite crewneck, and snap radiant pictures of the rip curls. For those pictures, look no further than these wave quotes and captions for Instagram.

"Life's a beach, find your wave." "If there's a will, there's a wave." "I’ll be wherever the waves are." "Let's dip our toes in the ocean." "Mermaids make waves, not ripples." "You can't stop the waves, but you can learn to surf." — Jon Kabat-Zinn "Catch you on the next wave." "Don't worry if you're making waves simply by being yourself. The moon does it all the time." — Scott Stabile "She made gentle the wild oceans of my soul." — Atticus "Dance with the waves, move with the sea. Let the rhythm of the water set your soul free." — Christy Ann Martine "Let the ocean worry about being blue." — Alabama Shakes, "Hang Loose" "The waves are calling." "She's got oceans tucked away in her hair, poems swim under her skin." — Sanober Khan "You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop." — Rumi "As endless as the ocean, as timeless as the tides." "Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "Women like you drown oceans." — Rupi Kaur "I always like to say hello to the sea, because no matter what, it will wave back to me." "Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly." — Van Morrison, "Into the Mystic" "All they do is beach, beach, beach." "You, me, and the sea." "The ocean is full of untamed magic." "Go where your signal is weak and the waves are strong." "I'll have a side of waves with my morning coffee." "No one knows how far it goes." — Auli'i Cravalho, “How Far I’ll Go” "Running down to the riptide." — Vance Joy, “Riptide” "I’m caught up in the wave of you." — Surfaces, “Wave of You” "There’s no such thing as bad tides." "Summer textures are here to stay." "Just add water." "Gone with the waves." "Give me a dose of vitamin sea." “Stay salty, my friends.”