33 Instagram Captions For Cruises, Because Your Vacation Mode Is On

Let's face it: Summer's end is quickly approaching, which means it's almost time to bid farewell to your favorite season. However, there's still time for one last vacation before the chillier months set in, so why not embark on a cruise as your last summer hoorah? No matter what cruise ship you choose, celebrate your vacation by letting your loyal Insta followers live vicariously through your endeavors. From sweeping ocean views to beach selfies, the photo opps are endless, and there are so many Instagram captions for cruises to make your pics stand out from the rest.

Cruises are fun and efficient; you can visit multiple destinations in one trip, which means you're being smart AF with your vacation days. There are also so many options when it comes to choosing the perfect cruise for you; there are millennial cruises, '90s-themed cruises to satisfy your nostalgia, and even one for Royal fanatics. (Sign me up for all of these, please and thank you.)

I've searched near and far across the Internet to ensure that these 33 captions are the best of the best, because top-notch research is super important to maintaining your fire Insta game. So get to soaking up the sun and 'Gramming everything you can while enjoying your getaway.

1. "All I need is some vitamin sea." — Unknown

2. "Sunshine on my mind." — Unknown

3. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

4. "Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

5. "Ocean air, salty hair." — Unknown

6. "Life is better in flip flops." — Unknown

7. "Vacation mood: on." — Unknown

8. "Good vibes happen on the tides." — Unknown

9. "Watch more sunsets than Netflix." — Unknown

10. "Say yes to adventure, especially in the summer." — Unknown

11. "Salty air, sun-kissed hair *insert sun and wave emojis*" — Unknown

12. "Time for some Vitamin Sea *insert beach emoji*" — Unknown

13. "Out of office." — Unknown

14. "Not all stars belong in the sky." — Unknown

15. "Let the sea set you free." — Unknown

16. "An ocean breeze puts mind at ease." — Unknown

17. "We can go to the tropics, sip pina coladas, shorty I can take you there." — Sean Kingston, "Take You There"

18. "Sunshine's gonna wash my blues away." — Zac Brown Band, "Knee Deep"

20. "Gone coastal, be back never." —Unknown

21. "BRB, getting ship faced." — Unknown

22. "Life is better in a bikini." — Unknown

23. "You'll find us chasing the sun." — The Wanted, "Chasing The Sun"

24. "Good times and tanlines." — Unknown

25. "I'm walking on sunshine." — Katrina and The Waves, "Walking On Sunshine"

26. "Life's a beach, I'm just playin' in the sand." — Lil Wayne, "Right Above It"

27. "Life's a beach, I got a cold drink in my hand, and my toes in the sand, can't get me down." — Heymous Molly, "Life's a Beach"

28. "Bizarre travel plans are dancing lessons from God." — Kurt Vonnegut

29. "Tourists don't know where they've been, travellers don't know where they're going." — Paul Theroux

30. "I love to travel, but hate to arrive." — Albert Einstein

31. "When you're on a golden sea, you don’t need no memory. Just a place to call your own, as we drift into the zone." — Weezer, "Island in the Sun"

32. "I woke up this morning, smiled at the rising sun." — Bob Marley, "Three Little Birds"

33. "Always take the scenic route." — Unknown