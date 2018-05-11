33 Clever Instagram Captions For Graduation Pics With Your Degree

Graduation is finally here! As sad as you are to say goodbye to your college life, you can't wait to step out into the real world. School, we love you, but we're also totally over you. If I never have to see another pop quiz, essay, or research paper again, I will be the happiest girl in the world. Can I get an amen? You seriously can't wait for the big day when you get to celebrate all the hard work you've done these past four years, and luckily you're able to laugh it all off with some clever Instagram captions for graduation.

As happy as you are to finally toss your cap in the air, don't forget to take as many graduation pics as you can for the 'Gram. You'll want to remember this day forever, unlike all those late nights writing papers in the library. Sure, you're totally inspired and motivated to embrace what the future holds, but for now, you're just smiling from having achieved graduate status. If you're looking for a lighthearted or even punny caption for your graduation pic, look no further. Here are 33 captions to use to show that, despite all the hard work and stressful late-night study sessions you put in, you still have a great sense of humor.

1. "The tassel was worth the hassle." — Unknown

2. "It's about damn time." — Unknown

3. "I am ready to face any challenge that might be foolish enough to face me." — The Office

4. "Did everyone see that? Because I will not be doing it again." — Pirates of the Caribbean

5. "Thank you Mom, Dad, and coffee." — Unknown

6. "This wasn't like High School Musical at all." — Unknown

7. "Now, it's hotter in here by one degree." — Unknown

8. "I graduated, so now I'm like all smart and stuff." — Unknown

9. "What, like it's hard?" — Legally Blonde

10. "She doesn't even go here." — Mean Girls

11. "Well, I am not usually one for speeches, so goodbye." — Parks and Recreation

12. "It was worth all of the B.S." — Unknown

13. "I'm 100 percent certain that I am zero percent sure of what I'm going to do." — Unknown

14. "I owe my diploma to coffee." — Unknown

15. "Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." — Maya Angelou

16. "Be so good, they can't ignore you." — Steve Martin

17. "Bye Felicia." — Unknown

18. "Can I take a nap now?" — Unknown

19. "Pick me. Choose me. Hire me." — Unknown

20. "I can't believe I did it." — Unknown

21. "Oh, look what you made me do." — Taylor Swift, "Look What You Made Me Do"

22. "Con-grad-ulations." — Unknown

23. "Now, the cylinder and I are both graduated." — Unknown

24. "I hope this B.S. pays off." — Unknown

25. "The limit does not exist." — Mean Girls

26. "Proud of my B.S." — Unknown

27. "I'm ready to party!" — Bridesmaids

28. "I still have no idea what I'm doing." — Unknown

29. "Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon." — Paul Brandt

30. "And I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do." — The Office

31. "If it excites you and scares you at the same time, it probably means you should do it." — Unknown

32. "And so the adventure begins." — Unknown

33. "Already forgot everything." — Unknown