There's hardly anything that beats a day spent at the beach. Sand may not be your favorite thing in the world, but the sunshine and water that accompany sure do make up for that rough stuff. The way the beach makes your hair look and feel is a great product of a successful ocean day as well. Therefore, whether you're going somewhere warm on spring break or just hittin' up a tropical adventure, beach hair Instagram captions are necessary for those sun-kissed snaps.

You of course want to make sure you're keeping your hair hydrated after a long day soaking up all of that sun, and definitely don't use heat on it since it's already getting a ton from the sun. But, embrace those beach waves and salty locks. Even if the sun doesn't do anything to your hair, it's bound to look really good in all of your Insta-worty pics. The ocean will do that for ya'.

Hair truly is an expression (and extension) of who you are and your personality, so posting it for all to see is a pretty dope idea. There's also just something about the golden halo that follows you around during a beach vacay, so that's definitely something you're going to want to share with your followers (You know, so they can take part in some of the salty fun as well.).

1. "Ocean air, salty hair." — Unknown

2. "Tangled hair, don't care." — Unknown

3. "Life is short. Make each hair flip fabulous." — Unknown

4. "Life's a beach, enjoy the waves." — Unknown

5. "Coconuts, curls, and confidence." — Unknown

6. "Your hair tells a lot about you. Make sure it's telling the right story." — Unknown

7. "Salt in the air, sand in my hair." — Unknown

8. "Baby, I wanna let my hair down, play me something that'll make me jump around." — Nelly Furtado, "Let My Hair Down"

9. "Sorry, I can't hear you over the volume of my hair." — Unknown

10. "Salt washed." — Unknown

11. "May your coffee be as strong as your hair game." — Unknown

12. "Find someone who treats you as well as the beach treated my hair." — Unknown

13. "Sun-kissed hair was the highlight of my trip." — Unknown

14. "I’m as free as my hair" — Lady Gaga, "Hair"

15. "Au Naturel." — Unknown

16. "Beach daze. Hair waves." — Unknown

17. "And at the end of the day, your feet should be sandy, your hair messy, and your eyes sparkling." — Unknown

18. "I brush my eyebrows, not my hair." — Unknown

19. "Good hair should not stay home on a beach day." — Unknown

20. "I'm a queen crowned in my curls." — Unknown

21. "Lettin' my hair do the talking." — Unknown

22. "Messy bun, gettin' stuff done." — Unknown

23. "High tides, good vibes." — Unknown

24. "We turn our back and whip our hair and just shake em off." — Willow Smith, "Whip My Hair"

25. "Invest in your hair. It's the crown you never take off." — Unknown

26. "Hair is jewelry. It's an accessory." — Jill Scott

27. "I’m throwing shade like it’s sunny." — Nicki Minaj, "Want Some More"

28. "My hair is always camera ready." — Unknown

29. "I like to walk around with bare feet and I don't like to comb my hair." — Beyoncé Knowles

30. "Your hair is 90 percent of your selfie." — Unknown

31. "Love is in the hair." — Unknown

32. "That's why her hair is so big! It's full of secrets." — Damian, Mean Girls

33. "I may not be perfect, but my beach hair can be." — Unknown