32 'Shadow And Bone' Alina Quotes To Pair With Your Most Powerful Selfies

Netflix has done it again with its latest series, Shadow and Bone. The fantasy drama is totally marathon-worthy, so if you haven't done so already, there's no time to waste. The adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone trilogy centers around Alina Starkov, an orphaned mapmaker who just so happens to be the elusive Sun Summoner, one of the most powerful Grisha (manipulator of the elements) that was thought to be extinct before she was discovered. Even without her Grisha powers, Alina is a strong character who will do anything she can to protect her best friend, Mal. That strong-willed nature is something you relate to, which is why you need some Shadow and Bone Alina quotes for your next powerful Instagram post.
Just like Alina, you may come off a bit shy and reserved at first, but if anyone ever crosses you, you're ready to fight back. You've got a light within that shines through, even in your selfies. You might as well be a Sun Summoner yourself, so to keep on the theme, you'll want to use one of Alina's powerful quotes from Shadow and Bone as your next Instagram caption.
Coming up with your own words is unnecessary when you have Alina's lines from the show at the ready. Take one of her sassy quotes and use it for a series selfie of you working hard. You could also use something thoughtful for a sweet pic of you with the Mal to your Alina. Whatever the picture-perfect moment is, having these 32 Alina Starkov quotes ready to go will help make posting so much easier.
- "If it goes wrong, come back."
- "Only if I fail, they'll turn on me, and I'll be the brand-new heretic."
- "You've lost enough to it already."
- "You could have made me your equal. Instead you made me this."
- "When I got older, I learned that darkness is a place, and it's full of monsters."
- "Am I a prisoner?"
- "Because I knew what would happen if I somehow passed their test."
- "We can’t hide forever. We can run. Together."
- "I'm with you."
- "So no pressure."
- "They would have split us up!"
- "And when I'm strong enough, we'll come back. Together."
- "I need to speak to him. I'm going to speak to him."
- "Everyone is looking at me like I'm the answer."
- "I'll make it. Promise."
- "You dragged me away from my only friends, and now, according to you, I'm gonna be a target for the rest of my life."
- "Dear Mal, I don't know where this letter will find you, but you mustn't worry about me."
- "That one's a reminder from home."
- "I've had some training."
- "You told me about cardinal north and true north. Cardinal north is a direction on a map. True north? True north is home."
- "I don't know where it came from."
- "You wanna know why you've never found someone with this power? Maybe it's because they don't want to be found."
- "You have always been my true north."
- "The sooner I can do what I need to do, the sooner I can get back to..."
- "He's seen me through everything. He’ll know the right thing to say to get me through this."
- "Erase it."
- "You couldn’t be bothered to reply to a single one of my letters."
- "They would have taken me away."
- "None of this has been up to me."
- "You may have needed me, but I never needed you."
- "It's you and me now, like old times."
- "Are you still afraid of Grisha women?"