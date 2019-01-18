32 Cheesy Valentine's Day Captions For Brie-ing In Love With Your SO

You might be a little biased, but you and your significant other are the cutest couple, like ever. You make each other laugh on the reg and have a relationship that feels movie-like on most days. All you need now is some cheesy Valentine's Day captions to show social media you truly brie-long together.

You remember your first date like it was yesterday. You may have gone to a local spot to grab a slice, and talked for hours about your favorite television shows and bands. Together, you might have finished a pepperoni pie and split an ice cream sundae. Now it's been a little while since that very first date, and you're still ordering lots of food and making conversation about anything. Your significant other tells you stories about a younger version of themselves, running around your hometown and causing a ruckus. You pull out pictures from when you were little, taking your very first dance class or hanging with your elementary school bestie.

Somewhere in between all the laughs and listening, there are dad jokes, silly impressions, and lines from The Office that are perfectly recited. You might think to yourself, "Wow, I'm so lucky to have a love like this." It’s true, you are. These 32 cheesy captions will tell the world you and your significant other truly brie-long together.

g-stockstudio/Shutterstock

1. "You're the grate-st thing to ever happen to me."

2. "Let's avo-cuddle the night away."

3. "I love you a little s'more every day."

4. "If you were a triangle, you'd be acute one."

5. "You've got a peach of my heart."

6. "Are you Dwight Schrute? Because you make my heart skip a beet."

7. "You're my all-thyme favorite person in this entire world."

8. "Forever will you be my sweet tea, the very best one for me."

9. "Thanks to you, this Valentine's Day isn't going to succ."

10. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you."

11. "Please brie mine."

12. "Words cannot espresso how much you mean to me."

13. "It's so gouda to be living life with you."

14. "Orange you glad you found me?”

15. "As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen." — Winnie the Pooh

Shutterstock

16. "We were together, I forget the rest." — Walt Whitman

17. "You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars." — E.E. Cummings

18. "Always having a gouda time with this one."

19. "Kisses, please!”

20. "I like it when you smile. It’s cute.”

21. "'Cause I see, sparks fly whenever you smile." — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly"

22. "I call it magic when I'm with you." — Coldplay, "Magic"

23. "My better half.”

24. "You’re my favorite notification.”

25. "So, there’s this boy…”

26. "Your heart is glowing, and I'm crashing into you." — Beyoncé, "XO"

27. "I’d like to laugh with you for the rest of my life.”

28. "I don't want nothing at all, if it ain't you, baby." — Alicia Keys, "If I Ain't Got You"

29. "Pinky promise me that this love will last forever."

30. "We're just lucky and so in love."

31. "I love you and I like you." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

32. "Meant to brie."