32 Captions For Airport Pictures Before You Go Up, Up, & Away

As someone who spends a good amount of my time in airports across the globe, I think they're pretty magical places. The fact that you can hop on a plane and go anywhere in the world is incredible. Of course, whenever you're there, you likely want to document your journey for the 'Gram from the beginning, so here are some captions for airport pictures to pair with your cute outfit and suitcase snaps.

Whether you're decked out in your airport best or you're keeping it casual and comfy in coordinating sweats, you should document all of your airport moments. From when you get dropped off outside the airport, to the time you buckle up your seatbelt, each second of traveling is something you may want to bookmark in your brain to commemorate a fabulous trip.

So the next time you're headed out on a trip — even if it's just for a short weekend getaway — make sure you keep your phone out so you're ready to snap away. You'll be so glad you have all of the memories in your phone to look over at the end of your trip. And if you post, make sure you use one of these captions too.

Shutterstock

1. "Currently obsessing over my luggage. I think it suit(case)s me well."

2. "Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away." — Frank Sinatra, "Come Fly With Me"

3. "Let's go everywhere."

4. "Forever wandering where the WiFi is weak."

5. "This traveler is clearly going places."

6. "There's just nothing like seeing the world from thousands of feet up in the air."

7. "All she does is book flights."

8. "Up in the clouds, on my way to another adventure."

9. "Thank u, next destination."

10. "A mile of road will take you a mile. A mile of runway will take you anywhere."

11. "All I need is a cute suitcase and a boarding pass to anywhere."

12. "Relationship status: forever committed to my passport."

13. "Oops. My wanderlust made me do it."

14. "Good things come to those who book flights."

15. "All I do is take airport selfies."

16. "Happiness is landing in a new country."

Shutterstock

17. "Rich in experiences."

18. "Ready for takeoff."

19. "Never met an adventure I didn't like."

20. "Do more things that make you forget to check your phone."

21. "More than ready for takeoff."

22. "If we were meant to stay in one place, we would have roots instead of feet." — Rachel Wolchin

23. "When is my next paycheck coming? I have another flight I need to book."

24. "On cloud wine."

25. "Stress doesn't really go with my travel style, so this girl is all kinds of relaxed right now."

26. "Wander often, wonder always."

27. "Most adventures start with a cute suitcase."

28. "Wanderlust and city dust."

29. "Time to rock 'n roll my suitcase to the gate."

30. "Snacks, passport, suitcase? Check."

31. "I'm on my way."

32. "Another day, another flight."