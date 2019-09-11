A major perk about being a freelance writer is I've had the opportunity to travel around the world. I've been able to experience cultures and see iconic landmarks I didn't think I would get to see until much later in my lifetime — and for that I'm eternally grateful. While constantly jet-setting to different countries can be exhausting — long hours on planes, in airports, and unpacking and repacking my suitcases — the thrill of adventuring is one I'll never get tired of. So I've compiled this list of Instagram captions for life on the road that perfectly describe how traveling makes me feel.

I don't quite live the digital nomad life — I still have a home base in Los Angeles — but I'm pretty darn close. I'm on a plane at least every other week, and it isn't abnormal for me to visit four or more different countries in a month. While my lifestyle definitely isn't the easiest, I'm beyond ecstatic that my job allows me to have these experiences. I feel so fortunate to be able to see the world and explore beyond the confines of my hometown. Though there's plenty to see in LA, the rest of the globe keeps calling my name.

Whether you're a digital nomad, frequent jet-setter, or someone who takes an occasional vacation, these captions are perfect for all of your wanderlust-y Instagram posts.

1. "On the road again, goin' places that I've never been, seein' things that I may never see again. And I can't wait to get on the road again." — Willie Nelson, "On The Road Again"

2. "I do believe it's time for another adventure."

3. "Adventure is out there." — Up

4. "Work hard, travel harder."

5. "Find a beautiful place to get lost."

6. "Travel is the only thing you can buy that makes you richer."

7. "Head in the clouds, on to the next destination."

8. "Rich in life experiences."

9. "I'm committed to a life full of adventure."

10. "Just updated my Facebook relationship status to, 'In a relationship with my passport'."

11. "I've got a case of wanderlust here."

12. "I will make my travel dreams a reality. Plane and simple."

13. "Go. Fly. Roam. Travel. Voyage. Explore. Journey. Discover. Adventure."

14. "I travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape me."

15. "Work, save, travel, repeat."

16. "I'm forever wandering where the WiFi is weak."

17. "Jobs fill your pocket. Adventures fill your soul." — Jaime Lyn Beatty

18. "My wanderlust made me do it."

19. "Felt like going on another adventure today... so I did."

20. "Out of office today. Catch me in the clouds."

21. "I have nothing to lose and a world to see."

22. "Catching flights, not feels. Sorry, not sorry."

23. "Finding paradise wherever I go."

24. "Experiences > Things."

25. "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

26. "Can I change my professional title to full-time wanderer?"

27. "Never met an adventure I didn't like."

28. "I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on my way." — Carl Sandburg

29. "Of all the books in the world, the best stories are found between the pages of a passport."

30. "I'm in love with cities I've never been to and people I've never met.” — Melody Truong