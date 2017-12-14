31 Instagram Captions For New Year's Eve When You Toast To New Beginnings

The end of the year is near, which only means it's time to turn it up in celebration of a brand new start. New Year's Eve is our very last rager to close out the year before we welcome in a new one. We dress in our sparkliest of outfits, and dance the night away with our besties right by our side. There's so much to do on New Year's Eve, including watching the ball drop, the champagne popping, and that sweet kiss with bae at midnight. It's a night you will want to remember, so taking pictures is a must. In order to post those pics later on, you'll need some Instagram captions for New Year's Eve.

Your caption is one last toast to the year, so you want it to be a good one. You don't want to miss the countdown to midnight as you're struggling to find the right caption to post a picture before it's officially the new year. We've got you covered with these 31 New Year's Eve quotes that you can use as your Instagram captions. This way, you can make sure you sneak your way next to either bae or your crush, so when the clock strikes 12, you're perfectly placed to receive a kiss. Cheers to the New Year, because you look fab and we can't wait to see those pics you share.

1. "Pop, fizz, clink." — Unknown

2. "A little party never killed nobody." — Fergie

3. "New year, new beginnings." — Unknown

4. "Please be my New Year's kiss." — Unknown

5. "Love like there is no midnight." — Unknown

6. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah

7. "Make it pop like pink champagne." — Ariana Grande

8. "Make way for the new." — Unknown

9. "365 new days, 365 new chances." — Unknown

10. "This is the beginning of anything you want." — Boy

11. "Oh baby, it's a wild world." — Cat Stevens, "Wild World"

12. "Life is not a fairy tale. You lose your shoe at midnight, you're drunk." — Bill Murray

13. "May your new year sparkle and shine." — Unknown

14. "When your worries are louder than howling winds, and your strength is growing but growing thin, and things are breaking more than they bend, that is when you've reached the end: The perfect place to start again." — Morgan Harper Nichols

15. "As we look to the new year, hold on to what is good. Let go of what is bad. It really is that simple." — Mandy Hale

16. "When you start to feel like things should have been better this year, remember the mountains and valleys that got you here, they are not accidents and those moments weren't in vain. You are not the same. You have grown and you are growing. You are breathing, you are living. You are wrapped in endless boundless grace, and things will get better. There is more to you than yesterday." — Morgan Harper Nichols

17. "Out with the old, in with the new." — Unknown

18. "If your hair is done properly and you're wearing good shoes...you can get away with anything." — Iris Apfel

19. "A lot can happen in a year." — Unknown

20. "Cheers to a new year." — Unknown

21. "That's soooo last year." — Unknown

22. "My resolution? Be awesome." — Unknown

23. "Party time!" — Unknown

24. "As the New Year approaches us with new hopes, here is wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead." — Unknown

25. "Sometimes all we need is a fresh start." — Unknown

26. "New year. New feels. New breathe. New chances. Same dreams, fresh starts. I dare you to believe in yourself. You deserve all things magic." — Unknown

27. "And so the adventure begins." — Unknown

28. "Time to drink champagne and dance on the table." — Unknown

29. "And suddenly you know... It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings." — Meister Eckhart

30. "Baby, you are my New Year's Eve, the beginning and end of everything." — Jessica Katoff

31. "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"