31 Instagram Captions For Birthday Parties, Because You're Here For The Confetti Cake

For someone who is birthday-obsessed, the one thing on your mind leading up to the big day is likely what kind of party you want to have. Over the years, you may have had intimate dinners with your loved ones and big celebrations with friends. But each year, you want to top the previous one. I'm happy just as long as I have my best friends by my side and some delicious cake, but whatever you decide to do, you'll need Instagram captions for birthday parties for when you want to post your birthday girl selfie.

On your big day, everyone is there to celebrate you, and wants to get in some one-on-one time to wish you the best day ever. With all of that in mind, you know a lot of birthday selfies and group pics are in the near future, and you'll want to post all of them on the 'Gram. When the time comes, you'll be too busy dancing to the latest Ariana Grande song or digging into your sweet slice of confetti cake, so here I am with one of the most useful gifts you'll receive this year: these 31 birthday party Instagram captions.

Plug any of these cute quotes and punny sayings into Insta for the perfect caption for any snap you take. Then, get right back to being the birthday queen you are.

1. "Dancing into my birthday party like..."

2. "Cue the confetti."

3. "Doughnut be jelly, it's my birthday."

4. "I wish some nights lasted forever."

5. "Sip, sip, hooray, it's my birthday today."

6. "Start your new year with a little dance party."

7. "Cheers, my dears."

8. "Life is a party. Dress like it." — Audrey Hepburn

9. "Go, shawty. It's my birthday. We gonna party because it's my birthday."

10. "On this day, a queen was born."

11. "I'm really only here for the cake."

12. "It's only right to party all night."

13. "It's my party, and I'll cry if I want to." — Lesley Gore, "It's My Party"

14. "Turn my birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, "Pop Style"

15. "Come on Barbie, let's go party." — Aqua, "Barbie Girl"

16. "Sassy since birth."

17. "Taco 'bout a party."

18. "Tonight we are young." — Fun., "We Are Young"

19. "This party's as lit as my birthday candles."

20. "Birthdays are good for you. The more you have, the longer you live."

21. "Oh ship, it's my birthday!"

22. "Just here for the birthday treats."

23. "Life's way too short to have boring birthday parties."

24. "A party without cake is just a meeting." — Julia Child

25. "Love the life you live. Live the life you love." — Bob Marley

26. "Gonna have a hap-Bey birthday, because I slay."

27. "Birthday vibes only."

28. "Keep calm, and happy birthday to me."

29. "Point me in the direction of the birthday cake."

30. "Just call me the birthday queen."

31. "'Too much glitter,' said no one ever."