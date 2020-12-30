Before you say hello to a new year, you've got to bid farewell to the previous one. There are so many ways to say goodbye, but posting about the past 12 months and pairing them with some witty Instagram captions that say goodbye to 2020 might be the best route to go. After all, there's no better way to sum up a year than with a great picture, a little wit, and a relatable caption.

2020 was truly an unexpected year with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns keeping you safe at home for most of the time. But, you made the best out of an unprecedented time, and there are many things you are thankful for. Whether you were able to spend extra time with your family or roommates, or pick up hobbies at home that you never had time to enjoy before, you made unique memories this year.

Some of your 2020 highlights might include learning how to make banana bread, tie-dyeing loungewear, or mastering TikTok dances. You might want to post a collage showing what you did this year, or maybe just a New Year's Eve selfie. Either way, show your followers that you're celebrating the end of the year and looking forward to a fresh start with these clever Instagram captions that say goodbye to 2020.

Lucia Romero Herranz / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

1. "2020, don't let the door hit you..."

2. "Ew, 2020."

3. "You say goodbye and I say hello." — The Beatles, "Hello, Goodbye"

4. "I usually hate goodbyes, but in this case, I love 'em."

5. "I want to forgive you, and I want to forget you." — Lauren Conrad

6. "Out with 2020 and in with the new."

7. "2020, I would give you a goodbye hug, but we're supposed to stay six feet apart."

8. "Peace out, 2020."

9. "Hindsight truly is 2020."

10. "Bye bye, see you never."

11. "I want to see you out that door. Baby bye bye bye." — *NSYNC, "Bye Bye Bye"

12. "We were really up Schitt's Creek this year."

13. "I'm like 2020% done."

14. "I would say it was nice to know you, but..."

15. "This year was real Schitty."

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

16. "Best wishes, warmest regards." — Schitt's Creek

17. "Some goodbyes are actually easier than others."

18. "Definitely won't see you tomorrow."

19. "2020, you are so ghosted."

20. "This is truly a *good*bye."

21. "Cheerio. Chex you later. Sorry, I've got snacks on the brain."

22. "Fork off already."

23. "Catch you on the flippity flip." — The Office

24. "Goodbye, don't cry. We won't."

25. "Hey, 2020, I would say 'we'll meet again,' but I know we won't."

26. "Farewell, 2020. I know it's been a pleasure hanging out with me, but I must move on."

27. "Sorry to do this, but I gotta go. It's not me, it's you."

28. "Zoomin' out of this year like..."

29. "Only keeping the mems I like."

30. "After watching so much 'Emily in Paris,' I must say au revoir."